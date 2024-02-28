Disney’s Unapproved $2.5 Billion Expansion Update Determines Theme Park Future

If you are a fan of Disneyland, you likely have heard about the upcoming expansion in Anaheim called DisneylandForward; this will not only change the layout and blueprint of the land that Disney owns in Anaheim but will be a way for Disneyland to be able to expand their attractions, experiences, and offerings over the next several decades.

As explained on the DisneylandForward website, the project, “is a proposal to update where types of development can go and how it mixes together on land Disney owns around its Anaheim theme parks. The proposal calls for allowing theme park attractions alongside hotels on the west side of Disneyland Drive and theme park attractions alongside new shopping, dining and entertainment to the southeast on what is today the Toy Story Parking Area. The proposal also calls for additional parking east of the theme parks and potential footbridges across Harbor Boulevard and Disneyland Drive.

The proposal does not request any new acreage, square footage or hotel rooms to be developed. Instead, it would shift already approved development amounts across land Disney owns. The proposed zoning changes could allow for the building of attractions in Anaheim like those seen at Disney parks across the world.”

With all of these changes needing to take place, Disney has to get approval from the city of Anaheim, including the surrounding residents. During the recent Anaheim Planning Commission meeting, DisneylandFoward was the only item on the agenda. While no definitive decision was made, more information was shared with the public on this Disney expansion plan.

Disney blogger Laughing Place attended the meetings, and shared a thread on X updating their followers on what news was coming out of the meeting. They noted, “Disneyland Resort is divided into theme park districts, hotel districts, and parking districts. Basically, the resort wants the freedom to develop new themed areas on existing parking lots. A new parking structure would also be built on the Pumba lot.”

The publication continued to explain some other changes that would be implemented that may affect residents, “The proposal would also amend the height regulations on theme park space near residential areas. The highest part of any building would be spaced away from residences, and these structures would be set back from homes as well”.

At the meeting, it was clarified that the primary roadway, Magic Way, situated to the southern edge of the Pixar Pals parking lot, would essentially become inactive and inaccessible to guests. Disney outlined how they are currently assessing the proposed plans in light of feedback from local residents. It was emphasized that Disneyland Drive will remain accessible to the public. Furthermore, Harbor Boulevard, located east of the Disneyland Resort, is slated to receive multiple new pedestrian bridges to facilitate access to the new parking structure and neighboring hotels in the vicinity.

As for how the money would be spent, “Disney would make a $1.9 billion commitment to new theme park and lodging experiences across the first 10 years of #DisneylandForward, plus $30 million toward affordable housing in Anaheim and $8 million to public parks,” Laughing Place wrote. “$85 million will be put toward transportation improvements, and Disney would commit to continuing the company’s successful mentorship program. The first phase of #DisneylandForward would create over 4500 new jobs starting at the minimum of $19.50 per hour.”

It terms of a timeline, if the DisneylandForward agreement is signed, construction would begin within the 10-year range of that. Overall, residents who attended the meeting were all in favor of DisneylandForward moving forward, they noted that with the development of Disneyland comes the development and beautification of Anaheim, enhancing the quality of living for residents. The meeting also focused on the environmental benefits that Disney plans to implement with DisneylandForward, as well as some that exist already, like solar paneling in the Cars Land section of Disney California Adventure.

Disney also noted that they have provided ride-sharing incentives for cast members that can earn them an extra $150 per month if utilized.

While a decision was not made during the meeting, the overall reception seemed to be positive for DisneylandForward, which means that within the next 10 years, guests can possibly see lots of changes to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, as well as the surrounding resorts and roadways.

At the moment, we do know that an Avatar expansion will be coming to Disneyland, much like Disney’s Animal Kingdom has Pandora. Additionally, there are lots of dining changes coming to Downtown Disney. We also know that Disney CEO Bob Iger has pledged $10 billion to be used at the Disney parks as well as Disney Cruise Line over the following years for new offerings, attractions, and expansions.

That being said, these projects are not a part of DisneylandForward. We have, however, seen possibilities of a Tangled, Tron, Peter Pan, and Zootopia section that could come from DisneylandForward.

Would you like to see DisneylandForward progress?