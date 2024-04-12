Disney Replacing Entire Hotel, Axing Original Theme in Favor of More IP

The latest announcement from Disney involves the total renovation of one hotel – one that will bring yet more IP to the resort.

With dozens of hotels across the globe, Disney has tried its hand at several different themes over the years. While some of its hotels are more conceptual – such as Disney Polynesian Resort, Disney Wilderness Lodge, and Disney Coronado Springs – others are more directly inspired by iconic Disney films, such as Toy Story Hotel at both Tokyo Disney Resort and Shanghai Disneyland and Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris.

In recent years, Disney has turned more and more to IP when building or renovating its hotels. For example, its freshly refurbished Disney Contemporary Resort now boasts subtle The Incredibles (2004) theming, while the aforementioned Disney’s Hotel New York only gained its Marvel theming after a lengthy refurbishment in 2022.

Now, yet another hotel is getting an IP shakeup.

Disney Davy Crockett Ranch is set to begin a massive makeover later this year. This time around, its look will be inspired by Junior Woodchuck characters – AKA the fictional scouting organization featuring Disney characters such as Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

Currently, Disney Davy Crockett Ranch immerses guests “in the land of pioneers.” Located 15 minutes away from the rest of Disneyland Paris by car, it spans 584 cabins – split between bungalows and premium cabins – in a woodland area.

⚠️ Breaking: the next Disneyland Paris Hotel to be refurbished will be Disney Davy Crockett Ranch! The bungalows will be replaced starting this year and feature a new theme centered around Junior Woodchuck characters! pic.twitter.com/q7zTGpkIM1 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 12, 2024

Disney will begin replacing its cabins imminently, with the first refreshed cabins unveiled later this year and throughout 2025.

This is the fifth hotel to receive an IP update at Disneyland Paris. Disney Hotel Santa Fe previously received a Cars (2006) theme, while Disney Hotel Cheyenne took inspiration from the Toy Story franchise. Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel was next in 2022, while Disneyland Hotel reopened earlier this year with a new Disney Princess theme.

The announcement came as a part of a Disneyland Paris media event held to celebrate the resort’s 32nd Anniversary. Other updates from the event include the new name for Walt Disney Studios Park (Disney Adventure World), a first-look at the park’s new Tangled (2010) attraction and The Regal View Restaurant and Lounge, and concept art for the brand-new land, World Premiere.

