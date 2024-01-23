Disney’s Extremely Divisive Florida Expansion Takes Shape in New Photos

Disney is continuing work on one of its most divisive Florida expansions.

Related: Disney World Officially Selling Taylor Swift Merch

Disney is continuing work on its Disney Vacation Club (DVC) expansion at its Polynesian Village Resort, with the new DVC tower standing tall above the rest of the landscape. A new photo taken by @bioreconstruct shows just how far the project has come since it was first announced.

Current work on the new tower at the Polynesian resort.

Current work on the new tower at the Polynesian resort. pic.twitter.com/rM0VVsSH3d — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 21, 2024

There’s been a lot of discussion and commotion regarding this massive expansion, starting with the very announcement that Disney would be adding a new section of the hotel exclusively for Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Spa is one of the most iconic and legendary hotel options at Walt Disney World, blending unforgettable tropical theming with decadent cuisine and absolutely stellar cast member service.

These new villas, which are housed in the new tower, were announced in 2022. One of the most controversial aspects of this new tower is the fact that it replaced other popular parts of the resort, such as the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show. The project was originally slated to be finished in 2023, but work is continuing into 2024 as Disney wraps up construction.

Another point of contention with fans is the overall aesthetic of the tower, as Guests stated that the design of the new building did not match the aesthetic of the rest of Disney’s Polynesian Resort. Reactions have been incredibly mixed, with some fans comparing the new building to a “Marriott.”

The above concept art looks promising but is certainly a different direction for the very 1970s-inspired Polynesian Village. Only time will tell how this new building is received within the Walt Disney World theme park community, but Inside the Magic cannot wait to get a full look at it when it finally opens.

@DVCNews shared a few more photos of the construction as part of a January update that you can check out here.

Polynesian Tower Construction Update – January 2024: Our latest look at progress on the new Disney Vacation Club tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort examines the structure from several new perspectives.

Polynesian Tower Construction Update – January 2024: Our latest look at progress on the new Disney Vacation Club tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort examines the structure from several new perspectives. https://t.co/Xz0AG3C2FW pic.twitter.com/44jJkpxKvL — DVCNews.com (@DVCNews) January 23, 2024



The Walt Disney World Resort is home to over 25 unique hotels, ranging from budget-friendly options to luxurious suites. Some of the most iconic and popular hotel destinations include Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Art of Animation, and Disney’s Pop Century Resort.

These hotels are scattered across the massive Walt Disney World Resort property and are connected by multiple modes of transport, including the Monorail and Skyliner.

Will you be staying at this new hotel when it opens? What’s your favorite Walt Disney World hotel?