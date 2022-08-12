After Recent Retheme, Disney Files Construction Permit For Contemporary Resort

Last June, Walt Disney World Resort officials gave Guests a first look at the newly rethemed Incredibles rooms at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

The rooms received mixed reactions from fans, many of whom were frustrated with the addition of characters from the Pixar Animation Studios super hero franchise.

Disney, however, was excited about the unveiling, sharing the following details on Disney Parks Blog at the time:

Currently all nine floors of guest rooms in the tower are being completely refurbished, and here’s a first look at the new décor debuting this fall. As you can see, these rooms will blend a sleek Monorail motif with some favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studios’ “Incredibles” films, including Jack-Jack, Frozone and Edna Mode. New custom artwork in guest rooms and along guest corridors will be modern, futuristic and oh so stylish, dahling, complementing the resort’s architecture while putting the Supers’ powers on display. Related: Disney Quietly Confirms That Divisive Grand Floridian Retheme Is Happening

In addition to the room retheme, Disney’s Contemporary Resort also received a brand new restaurant, Steakhouse 71, and a stunning lobby transformation.

Now the opening day Resort is seemingly set to undergo more work. Disney recently filed a construction permit for the property, with work to be completed by the Grunau Company. The firm is described as a specialty contractor working in the field of mechanical systems.

Although it is not known precisely what work is being done at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, it is likely that it will improve the Guest experience — even if it is occurring largely behind the scenes. The Grunau Company has previously worked on major HVAC projects and other similar jobs.

The official description of the mid-century inspired Resort reads:

Retreat to this ultra-modern Disney Resort hotel and discover award-winning dining, spectacular views and dazzling pools. Whether you’re staying in the iconic A-frame Contemporary tower or the nearby Garden Wing, you can walk to Magic Kingdom main gate or catch the Resort Monorail as it breezes through the tower. Inside, a 90-foot-tall mural by Disney Legend Mary Blair—responsible for the distinct look and feel of the “it’s a small world” attraction—celebrates the Grand Canyon and the American Southwest.

What do you think about the changes the Contemporary has undergone recently?

