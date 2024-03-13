Space Mountain Name-Change Confirmed in Legal Document

A name-change could potentially be coming to Space Mountain soon, giving insight into the iconic attraction being built at Tokyo Disneyland.

Tokyo Disneyland Changing Space Mountain Name to THIS

Disney has recently filed a trademark that sheds light on the potential name of the upcoming Space Mountain attraction slated for Tokyo Disneyland’s 2027 expansion. The trademark, lodged earlier this month, unveils “Space Mountain Earthrise” as a potential moniker for the forthcoming ride. Space Mountain Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort is the only Disney park that will change this legendary attraction’s iconic name.

Covering a wide array of applications, including entertainment, provision of goods and services, educational endeavors, and film-related activities, the trademark hints at the expansive scope of the attraction.

While the name remains enigmatic, it represents the most substantial insight into the attraction since its announcement by the Oriental Land Company in 2022. Walt Disney Imagineering is working hard to provide Tokyo Disneyland Park with a new and enhanced experience. The new Space Mountain attraction, which differs from Hyperspace Mountain, will change Disneyland Resort in Japan.

In addition to the highly anticipated ride, Tokyo Disneyland is set to unveil a new Tomorrowland plaza. Disney and OLC have unveiled three captivating pieces of concept art showcasing the ride and plaza in various lighting conditions – day, dusk, and night. The project, estimated at approximately ¥56 billion ($437 million), commenced site-clearing activities in late 2022, followed by a groundbreaking ceremony in May 2023.

The Oriental Land Company revealed the following information since announcing this major and significant expansion:

Space Mountain, an exhilarating, indoor roller coaster that takes guests on a high-speed joy ride through space, has been a favorite of guests since the Grand Opening of Tokyo Disneyland in 1983. This entirely new attraction will maintain its original concept as an indoor roller coaster, but will have enhanced performance and immersive special effects that will give guests even more thrills on this exciting rocket ride. The new Tomorrowland plaza will express the connection between Earth and the universe, representing an image of a future where humans are in harmony with nature. Guests will be able to enjoy moments of rest and relaxation in this plaza where various icons and other design elements create a sense of hope for the future. After dark, the area will draw guests into a spectacular world of light and soundscapes.

The design of the new attraction building appears to draw inspiration from Shanghai Disneyland’s Tomorrowland, featuring a prominent ramp reminiscent of the Tron Lightcycle Power Run. This architectural homage sets a futuristic tone for the upcoming Space Mountain Earthrise ride.

Moreover, the envisioned Tomorrowland plaza aims to symbolize the connection between Earth and the universe, embodying a future vision of harmony between humanity and nature. Within this expansive plaza, guests will find spaces curated for moments of relaxation and contemplation.

Various iconic elements and design features will evoke a sense of optimism and aspiration for what lies ahead. As night falls, the plaza transforms into a mesmerizing spectacle of light and sound, captivating visitors with immersive experiences that transport them into a dazzling world of futuristic wonder.