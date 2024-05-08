Disney Park Bans Pin Trading, Effective Immediately

Some theme park fans rejoiced this week after one resort banned Disney park pin trading. The controversial activity is a must-do for many families, while other guests believe it makes the Disney parks look like “flea markets.”

Last summer, Disneyland Resort restricted pin trading. They banned pin traders from using the benches by Westward Ho Trading Company in Frontierland and added small tables (without seating). Additionally, they limited traders to one bag sized 14 “L x 12 “W x 6 “H or smaller. Additional signs, lights, and pin displays aren’t permitted.

On Sunday, Redditor u/panda-rampage shared a photo of pin traders utilizing the designated high-top tables at Disneyland Park. The image sparked discussion about Disney pin trading among fans, many of whom felt Disneyland Resort didn’t go far enough with the new rules.

Pin trader tables

“I’m not going to Disneyland to trade pins,” u/lc41086 commented. “Take that crap to the park and swap.”

“I know there’s those that like the pin traders, but to me it just feels very cheap and flea markety,” u/Garrcha replied. “And there’s so many fake pins out now. Personally I think they should just ban them. Let them set up their tables outside the parks. Maybe have a specific spot at Downtown Disney for them to set up….off the side not blocking any pathways.”

“These people should only be allowed to trade in Downtown Disney and not [take] up tables or benches,” u/Prior-Toe6634 agreed. “…I remember [Tokyo Disneyland] banning them all together and how much it made life better there.”

Tokyo Disney Resort banned all forms of trading, including pins, on February 28, 2002. Allegedly, pin traders “took over” Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. Even trading via pin lanyards or with Disney cast members is prohibited. The theme parks sell very few pins to discourage the practice.

Some Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort guests want to bring the pin trading ban to the United States.

“Tokyo Disneyland was able to ban pin trading due to how crazy it got,” u/Historical_Court1299. “They still sell pins but it’s…extremely limited in options and there’s no trading of any kind allowed.”

“Get them out of here,” u/walkthemoon21 wrote.

Still, others said that Disneyland Resort’s new rules solved Frontierland’s seating issues and encouraged better pin trading practices between guests.

“I was there two weeks ago,” said u/dave5104. “Benches were either wide open or in use by people without pins whenever I’d walk past.”

“Been here yesterday and today. Benches were wide open,” u/forlorn_hope28 replied. “In fact, I’m standing here right now and there is one person eating a snack having a rest. If you walk past the Shooting Exposition, there’s about 5 wide open/unused benches.”

“I had no idea people hated pin trading so much…,” u/creativeuniquename69 wrote. “I’ve never participated but it gives me classic Disney nostalgia.”

Are you a Disney pin trading fan, or would you prefer to see the practice banned at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.