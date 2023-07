A Disney TikToker is under fire after reenacting a racist early-2000s Anjelah Johnson comedy bit during a live stream at Disneyland Resort.

During a walkthrough of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, Sarah of @soulful.sarahtonin imitated an Asian nail salon employee as followers laughed on. As soon as anyone called her out for the inappropriate caricature, the live streamer allegedly blocked them. @racisttonin uploaded clips of the live stream here:

“Can we please be positive? That’s all I want,” Sarah said. “Positive vibes… That’s it. Thank you for liking my makeup. Those of you that know me, you know it’s silly.”

She later blamed Johnson for creating the sketch – though she stopped performing it years ago after decades of complaints.

“@soulful.sarahtonin is ignoring people that are offended over her joke instead of taking accountability she is blocking people to avoid taking accountability,” the anonymous account creator responded. “Let’s be a reasonable and empathetic human being, PLEASE!”

Hundreds of commenters called on LoungeFly, BoxLunch, Disney, and other companies that previously partnered with Sarah to disavow the Disney TikToker. Others tagged her influencer friends and asked them to hold her accountable.

“Listen, I’m not gonna say that 20 years ago we all didn’t joke about this, but the fact that she is tone deaf at present day…” @slucaypnxz0 said.

“Man how disappointing of her,” @trill_freak wrote.

Redditors also chimed in on the incident.

“Her true colors have been shown very brightly,” u/Illustrious_Reason13 argued. “She is preaching positivity and spreading hate in real life.”

“Why doesn’t Disneyland intervene with problematic influencers and streamers?” u/CaliforniaScreamers asked. “It’s really discouraging to see how much of a grip these people have on the parks now. I always think of the families who are making the trek out to Anaheim for a once in a few years or lifetime trip that has to put up with streamers’ gimbals blocking their view of the fireworks or them asking for gifts on the rides. Streamers’ entitlement is astronomical and Disneyland seems to be ignoring it.”

