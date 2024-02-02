Disney Parks Bans Leggings for Women

When Walt Disney Imagineers expanded the Disney parks to locations outside of the United States, they customized each Disney theme park to local culture and customs. Disneyland Paris Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disney Resort offer the same magical feel as Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort but are notably different. Beyond appearances, rules such as filming guidelines and dress code policies vary at each Disney Park.

Most fans are familiar with Disney Dress Code policies because of a TikTok trend that saw guests intentionally wearing inappropriate clothing to receive free replacement shirts. Videos of influencers trying the “hack” at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, and Disneyland Park went so viral that Disney cast members stopped offering complimentary clothing to guests who violated theme park attire policies.

This trend didn’t spread to the international Disney parks, but each has its own customs around appropriate theme park attire. Vikki (@tokyodisneyblog) recently explained Tokyo Disney Resort’s “unspoken dress code” in a TikTok video:

“This is super important for anyone planning to visit Tokyo Disney,” Vikki began. “My rule of thumb for not just Tokyo Disney, but Japan in general, is if it’s too sexy or revealing, then it’s probably not appropriate.”

The TikToker explained that while things like mini skirts, plunging necklines, and men’s muscle shirts are obvious no-nos, there is more to the unspoken Tokyo Disney Resort dress code.

“They consider biker shorts, leggings, any tight clothing like that, revealing as well,” she continued. “I would honestly stay away from any type of tight clothing, athleisure, or loungewear in general. It’s very much part of Japanese culture to be presentable every time you leave your house… You won’t find anyone in sweatpants.”

“Ill-fitting clothing is also considered inappropriate, so if something is way too big, dragging on the ground, sleeves are too long… I think you get the picture,” Vikki added. “I think you’re starting to realize why tight clothing is also inappropriate.”

She added that thick, skin-color tights are popular in Japan, meaning that guests who appear to be wearing short clothing without anything underneath might be more covered than they seem.

Vikki noted that, of course, these aren’t official dress code rules–anyone can wear anything they want regardless of cultural norms.

“However, I think anyone traveling to Japan should be as respectful as they possibly can toward Japanese culture,” she concluded.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea’s official attire rules are similar to those at the United States Disney theme parks. Tokyo Disney Resort forbids:

Wearing items that may disturb or inconvenience other guests.

Wearing items that cover the face entirely or significantly (but excluding those required for medical purposes).

Wearing long items that come in contact with the ground.

Having tattoos with words or designs considered inappropriate.

Dressed in a way that can be mistaken as a Disney Character, the performer or a Cast Member.

Wearing items which can be used as commercial purposes.

Ages 12 and over dressed in full Disney Character costume.

Could you survive a visit to Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort without athleisure wear?

