Disney To Cancel Nighttime Entertainment Beginning in September

Prepare for a major change to your upcoming Disneyland Resort visit as the nighttime spectacular World of Color – One undergoes indefinite refurbishment in just a few weeks.

World of Color has delighted Disney California Adventure Park for over 14 years as the hallmark of Pixar Pier (formerly Paradise Pier). The show is currently on its sixth temporary overlay as World of Color – One. The limited-time version is the first Disney Park nighttime spectacular to simultaneously showcase Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, and Marvel Studios properties.

The show currently features an Inside Out 2 (2024) inspired pre-show, showcasing characters from the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Last year, World of Color – One featured an Elemental (2023) pre-show.

Unfortunately, Disney Parks fans hoping to catch World of Color – One in a few weeks might miss out. According to the Disneyland Resort website, the Disney California Adventure Park show will be unavailable beginning on Monday, September 9, 2024.

The World of Color – One virtual queue, dining packages, and dessert party will be unavailable starting September 9.

Disneyland Resort hasn’t publicly stated the reason for the closure or provided a re-opening date. It’s unclear if the show will return as World of Color – One or its traditional form. The nighttime spectacular typically undergoes seasonal overlays for Halloween and Christmas.

Disney Parks fans on Reddit discussed the scheduled refurbishment and the impacts it would have on their vacations.

“Kinda annoyed considering I’m arriving on the 15th and I would’ve done the whole yard with the dessert party and everything…” said Redditor u/No_Individual3900.

“It sucks Disneyland barely gives any notice for this sort of thing,” u/waldesnachtbrahms agreed. “Tokyo Disney publishes their entire refurbishment schedule like 6 months before. I was hoping to see WOC for my first trip but I guess I won’t now.”

An overwhelming majority of Disney Parks fans hoped World of Color would drop the “One” upon its return.

“Hopefully they bring back the normal WoC after this refurb,” read the most popular comment from u/DodgerBlueRobert1. “Wasn’t really a fan of WoC One. Saw it once, thought it was meh. The regular version is much better.”

