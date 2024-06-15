Crisis Reported Near Florida Theme Park, Fatal Injuries Confirmed

A tragic accident near a Florida theme park resulted in the death of a man despite life-saving measures implemented by authorities.

Regardless of their parent company, theme parks in the United States prioritize the health and safety of all guests and employees by enforcing preventive measures and policies inside the parks — even when they imply concealing dozens of injuries every month.

Unfortunately, adjacent areas to these beloved locations occasionally become the scene of awful incidents. Such was the case for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay after a tragic accident was reported near the famous Florida theme park.

A recent News Channel 8 report revealed the tragic passing of an adult male near Busch Gardens Tampa Bay after a brutal car crash.

The report states that the pedestrian was killed in a crash near the Florida theme park. The Tampa Police Department said officers were called to the crash site in the 3400 block of East Busch Boulevard just before 2 a.m. to assist in the accident.

Officers reportedly found an unresponsive man at the scene upon arrival and performed life-saving measures on the victim. Unfortunately, the severe injuries led to the man’s passing.

East Busch Boulevard was shut down between Wick Place and Larkhall Place due to a crash. The road reopened nearly three hours after the tragic accident.

Sadly, this is not the first time law enforcement has urgently attended the scene of a brutal incident in the vicinity of Florida theme parks.

Earlier this week, Aquatica Orlando, the unique water park adjacent to SeaWorld Orlando, went on lockdown, evacuating all guests and triggering an immediate police response after a reported crisis.

Unfortunately, due to pressing circumstances out of the park’s control, Busch Gardens was recently forced to cancel its exclusive Pass Member Ride Night event. Similarly, SeaWorld San Diego was forced to shut its doors in March due to an urgent weather notice.

Much like after-hour events at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland After Dark events, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Pass Member Ride Night was planned to be an exclusive VIP event for Pass Members, thanking them for “being a part of our Busch Gardens family.”

While the sudden cancellation of the exciting Pass Member event was disappointing for annual pass holders, Busch Gardens announced the return of free beer for all guests 21 and over!

You can see the announcement as shared by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) on X (formerly known as Twitter) below:

FREE beer is back, and it’s the perfect way to refresh and beat the summer heat! Guests over the age of 21 can enjoy one complimentary 7 oz. beer per day, and Pass Members receive TWO per day at Orang Café in Jungala from 11:00am until one hour before park close!

🍻 FREE beer is back, and it's the perfect way to refresh and beat the summer heat! Guests over the age of 21 can enjoy one complimentary 7 oz. beer per day, and Pass Members receive TWO per day at Orang Café in Jungala from 11:00am until one hour before park close! pic.twitter.com/peuG5SJfvQ — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) June 13, 2024

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is one of the many theme parks owned and operated by United Parks & Resorts Inc., formerly SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., in the United States. The Florida-based theme park has a sister location, Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia.

The company also owns and operates three SeaWorld marine life parks in America: SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld Orlando. Additionally, the groundbreaking marine life park SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opened its gates in 2023.

Furthermore, United Parks & Resorts Inc. owns and operates two Sesame Place Parks and several award-winning water parks in the United States.

This accident remains under investigation. Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for the latest news on theme parks and entertainment.