Marvel Legend Tragically Passes Away Leaving the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Franchise Forever

If you are a fan of Marvel, you certainly have fallen in love with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Whether you first couldn’t stop smiling when Baby Groot was introduced in Vol. 2, you still believe that somehow Peter Quill (AKA Star Lord) and Gamora will end up together, your still not emotionally over Rocket’s childhood, or your wondering how Kevin Bacon scored a role in the Disney+ Christmas special — the Guardians of the Galaxy have found a way to mix action and comedy in a way we had never seen from Marvel before.

The Guardians of the Galaxy, a ragtag team of intergalactic outlaws, have become a beloved fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Their adventures, blending humor, action, and a healthy dose of nostalgia, have resonated with audiences worldwide.

The Guardians are led by Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), a human who was abducted from Earth as a child.

With a cocky attitude and a love for 80s music, Star-Lord is a skilled pilot and leader. Alongside him are Gamora (Zoe Saldana), a deadly assassin seeking redemption; Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), a literal destroyer fueled by vengeance; Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), a genetically engineered raccoon with a genius intellect for weaponry; and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), a tree-like humanoid with a limited vocabulary but a fierce loyalty.

The Guardians’ story began in 2014 with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, directed by James Gunn.

This space opera, inspired by classic sci-fi comics, defied expectations, grossing over $773 million worldwide. The sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), continued their adventures and earned over $863 million globally. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 boasted $845.6 million globally, proving to be another smash hit, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2023.

All films were praised for their humor, visuals, and the endearing bond between the core team members.

Music plays a vital role in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Star-Lord’s trusty Walkman, filled with classic rock and pop hits from the 70s and 80s, becomes a recurring motif and a source of connection for the characters. The soundtracks, featuring iconic songs like “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Mr. Blue Sky,” are a vital part of the Guardians’ identity.

The music not only underscores the action and emotional beats of the films but also reflects Star-Lord’s personality and acts as a bridge between him and the other Guardians. It becomes a shared language, a reminder of his Earthly past, and a symbol of the unconventional family they have become.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are more than just a team of action heroes. They represent the power of chosen family, of finding connection in the most unexpected places. Their adventures remind us that even the most unlikely heroes can rise to the occasion, and that a little bit of heart (and a killer soundtrack) can go a long way in saving the galaxy.

Mark James Passes Away

As we noted, music is one of the key elements of Guardians of the Galaxy. Not only is music used to propel the story forward, but it gives the film a life and energy that other Marvel films cannot attain. That is why the recent passing of Mark James is hitting hard for many fans.

Mark James, a Songwriters Hall of Fame member who wrote or co-wrote “Suspicious Minds,” “Always on My Mind” and “Hooked on a Feeling,” died June 8 at his home in Nashville.

Many Elvis Presley fans are also sharing their condolences online. ElvisDayByDay.com wrote, “Singer-songwriter Mark James died. He was 83. R.I.P. Thank you for the music! Elvis Presley recorded 5 songs (co-)written by Mark James, including ‘Suspicious Minds'”.

Singer songwriter Mark James died. He was 83. R.I.P. Thank you for the music! Elvis Presley recorded 5 songs (co-)written by Mark James including 'Suspicious Minds'

The opening scene of Guardians of the Galaxy sets the stage for the wild ride to come. We were introduced to a young Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) on the fictional planet Morlana in 2014. Devastated by his mother’s death, Peter clutches a Walkman, a beacon of comfort in his grief. As the camera pans across his tear-streaked face, the upbeat and energetic “Hooked on a Feeling” by Blue Swede explodes onto the soundtrack.

This seemingly incongruous pairing of somber visuals and lively music is the first hint of the film’s unique blend of humor and action. Peter, fueled by the music, charges out of the hospital and towards a spaceship with a newfound determination. The upbeat tempo becomes the soundtrack to his escape, symbolizing his resilience and perhaps even a hint of defiance.

The choice of “Hooked on a Feeling” is more than just a catchy tune. It becomes a recurring motif throughout the film, reflecting Star-Lord’s personality and love for classic music from the 70s and 80s. It’s a reminder of his Earthly past and a constant companion on his adventures. This scene establishes the quirky tone of Guardians of the Galaxy and highlights the importance of music to Star-Lord and the film as a whole.

Mark James is the reason for that.

Award Recognition and Songwriting Legacy

James’ songwriting prowess has been celebrated throughout his career. He was inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014, a testament to his lasting impact on the music industry. Additionally, BMI, a performance rights organization, recognized him as one of its “Songwriters of the Century” in 2000.

Notably, three of his songs – “(You’re My) Can’t Stop Lovin’ You,” “Hurt,” and “Always on My Mind” – were included on BMI’s list of the 100 greatest songs of the 20th century, solidifying his place among music’s most influential figures.

Grammy Wins

James’ talent wasn’t just celebrated by industry organizations; it received the highest honor in the music world – the Grammy Award. In 1983, he co-wrote the iconic song “Always on My Mind” with Wayne Carson and Johnny Christopher.

This song went on to achieve remarkable success, winning both Song of the Year and Country Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards. While Elvis Presley had previously recorded the song, it was Willie Nelson’s rendition that truly resonated with audiences, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the country charts.

Interestingly, the Pet Shop Boys’ cover version also enjoyed international acclaim, reaching No. 1 in the UK and No. 4 in the US, demonstrating the song’s enduring appeal across genres. “Always on My Mind” was later inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2008, further solidifying its place in music history.

Originally released in 1968 by B.J. Thomas, “Hooked on a Feeling” climbed the charts, peaking at No. 5 in 1969. Five years later, a cover by Blue Swede, featuring their now-iconic (and somewhat bizarre) “ooga-chaka” chant, dethroned the original and reached No. 1. The legacy of the song continues, with a recent 2024 cover by The Hives for Spotify even retaining the Blue Swede’s signature chant.

The BBC reports that James died at his home in Nashville on June 8 at the age of 83.

Inside the Magic sends our condolences to Mark’s family and friends during this time. May his musical legacy live on forever.