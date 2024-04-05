Possible Disaster in the Making at Disneyland

Thousands of families will soon be at risk of being forced out of Disneyland Park as a possible disaster nears.

Walt Disney’s original theme park is gearing up for all sorts of exciting new offerings, from reimagined experiences to expansions, a possible third theme park, and exclusive events, including the extremely popular Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite.

The Disney Parks Blog recently revealed more details about the unique, separately ticketed event, which is set to take place at Disneyland Park on June 18 and 20, including the date when tickets will go on sale for all guests and an exclusive pre-sale for all Magic Key holders.

The post states: “On April 9, 2024 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT), all Magic Key holders will have the opportunity to purchase Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite tickets from a select amount of pre-sale tickets on Disneyland.com. Then, on April 11, 2024 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT), Pride Nite tickets will go on sale to the general public, subject to availability.”

Unfortunately, the news may not be as exciting to all fans, as previous experiences with After Dark events at Walt Disney’s original theme park have been deemed a “disaster.”

With the extremely high demand and limited accessibility for the exclusive event, thousands of families could be excluded from Disneyland’s upcoming Pride Nite if they don’t manage to secure their tickets and end up being kicked out of the park before the separately ticketed event starts.

Sadly, exclusive events planned for Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure have proven problematic for guests seeking to snag tickets, with hours-long wait times, system crashes on the Disneyland website, and multiple charges on guests’ credit cards.

A prime example of this is the sale of tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash, the yearly Halloween event at Disney California Adventure, which many netizens have deemed a “disaster.” Similarly, guests seeking access to this year’s D23 Expo — taking place from August 9 to August 11, 2024 — faced multiple complications when tickets went on sale.

Disneyland officials always address and resolve these issues. Unfortunately, a system crash could mean that thousands of guests without tickets will be excluded from the event, being forced to leave the park before it kicks off and missing out on all the exclusive offerings like character interactions and nighttime spectaculars.

No additional actions have been revealed to ensure a smooth purchase experience for all guests seeking tickets to this year’s Pride Nite. However, Disney will undoubtedly seek to provide shoppers with the best experience and service.

More on this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite

“Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, bringing allies and community members together as Disneyland Park is illuminated with rainbow projections,” states Disney when describing the separately ticketed event set to take place on June 18 and 20, 2024.

In addition to colorful decor, guests can enjoy unique photo opportunities, themed menu items, exclusive character interactions, interactive activities, and more!

Some of the offerings available for this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite include:

An inspirational display of colors, pyrotechnics, and music to welcome all guests, illuminating the sky above Sleeping Beauty Castle with the Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Fireworks – WELCOME!

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, Pluto, and Clarabelle will lead an “upbeat procession throughout Disneyland Park” in their multicolor outfits for the Welcome Pride Cavalcade.

Guests can “Whirl, twirl, sparkle, and sway under the stars” at the Pride Nite Dance Club along the Rivers of America.

Everyone’s favorite extraterrestrial, Stitch, will host the Ohana Dance Party in Tomorrowland, where a DJ will be spinning tunes to celebrate “ohana” – family.

The Golden Horseshoe will host a unique chance to “twist to a western beat,” inviting guests to join the Country Line Dancing.

Immersive photo opportunities throughout Disneyland Park allow you to step into the story with photo backdrops inspired by Disney characters and films.

Disney Parks Blog listed the mouth-watering treats that will debut during this year’s Pride Nite event.

Enjoy savory snacks and sweets curated specially for the party, including these new items: Key Lime Pudding and Red Berry Sangria at River Belle Terrace, 5 Spice Popcorn Chicken at The Tropical Hideaway, Funnel Cake with Cereal Milk and Multi-Colored Marshmallow Cereal Topping at Stage Door Café and Firecracker Loaded Fries at Hungry Bear Restaurant, to name a few! Specialty menu items will also be available at Cafe Orleans, and additionally, Plaza Inn will offer a dining package that includes reserved viewing for both the fireworks and cavalcade.

Disney states: “Each Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite event begins with a three-hour pre-party mix-in at Disneyland park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT before the party officially begins. In addition to all the themed fun brought to life just for the party, you’ll have the opportunity to ride some popular attractions after regular park hours, often with less wait times! Your admission also includes commemorative keepsakes such as a Pride Nite credential and an event guide map, plus unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken throughout the event.”

