Disney Issues Urgent Warning to Millions as Scam Attacks Increase

The Walt Disney Company has sent out a dire warning to millions as scam events will likely occur in the coming months for the D23 event coming in August.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, proudly presented by Visa, is set to captivate fans at the Anaheim Convention Center from August 9–11, 2024. This eagerly anticipated event celebrates Disney’s rich legacy, vibrant present, and exciting future, boasting various panels, presentations, and immersive experiences.

Distinguished by its enhanced immersive features, this year’s event will unfold across multiple venues, including the iconic Honda Center, steeped in its illustrious Disney heritage.

Tickets for this unparalleled celebration of Disney magic became available on March 26, 2024, exclusively to members of the esteemed D23 community. Membership options include the Gold Membership priced at $99.99, the Gold Duo Membership at $129.99, and various other membership tiers tailored to fans’ preferences.

Although the hype is rising amidst rising prices for this event, Disney sent a dire warning to millions attempting to acquire tickets through third-party vendors.

D23, the esteemed host of the highly anticipated D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August, has issued a crucial update regarding ticket purchases. The latest advisory cautions against acquiring tickets from third-party resellers and assures attendees that further details regarding an “official opportunity to transfer tickets to other guests” will be furnished later.

D23 added a disclaimer about tickets to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August. The update warns against purchasing from third-party resellers and says more information about an "official opportunity to transfer tickets to other guests" will be provided at a later date. pic.twitter.com/YUoTIDo5KC — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 5, 2024

As confirmed by multiple sources, all ticket categories for the 2024 edition of the D23 Expo, officially titled the 2024 D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, have been completely sold out. This year’s event offered various ticket options, each providing varying access levels to the festivities.

Attendees could opt for standalone access to the Anaheim Convention Center or choose ticket packages that included access to the Honda Center for the nightly keynote presentations. Options also included single-day passes and comprehensive 3-day tickets, catering to diverse preferences.

Moreover, the ticketing process featured two exclusive pre-sale opportunities. The initial pre-sale was reserved solely for D23 Gold Members, followed by a subsequent pre-sale day designated explicitly for guests making purchases with a Visa card, given Visa’s significant role as the presenting sponsor of the D23 Expo. Finally, any remaining ticket categories were made available for purchase to regular D23 members, including individuals enrolled in the free membership tier.