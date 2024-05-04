Dozens of Injuries Are Concealed by Disneyland Every Month, but Why?

From scrapes to cuts and beyond, Disneyland hides dozens of injuries every month. But why does the Happiest Place on Earth do this?

Theme parks in the United States are extremely safe places, and Disney Parks, in particular, go above and beyond to ensure the health and safety of all guests. Unfortunately, faith, trust, and pixie dust are not enough to prevent all injuries, and occasional accidents may occur at the parks.

Many of the accidents that take place at Disneyland are reported to government offices and become public knowledge. However, most of the injuries that take place at the Happiest Place on Earth are concealed “Backstage,” and Inside the Magic recently witnessed one of these cases.

During a recent visit to Disney California Adventure, Inside the Magic witnessed a group of Disneyland security cast members and paramedics quickly moving across the area between Cars Land and the new San Fransokyo Square — the new location inspired by the 2014 Disney animation film Big Hero 6 — with a stretcher and what appeared to be a first aid kit.

The group moved swiftly from one Backstage door to the other while a Disneyland security cast member asked guests to stop walking, preventing them from blocking the area. Once the paramedics had entered Backstage, guests were allowed to continue their path.

Out of respect and to avoid hindering what appeared to be a medical evacuation from Disney California Adventure, Inside the Magic did not approach the cast members guarding the Backstage doors to ask for details on the incident. However, not even five minutes later, the paramedics returned with a woman lying on the stretcher while they tended to her.

Again, Disneyland security cast members asked guests to stop walking while the paramedics evacuated this woman from the park through a Backstage door, allowing them to use the pathway once the group was out of sight.

For those unfamiliar with the term,”Backstage” is what Disney Parks call the restricted areas of the park, only accessible to cast members and out of guests’ sight.

In this particular case, Disneyland Resort cast members tried to “conceal” the injury and the guest’s evacuation as much as possible, which is undoubtedly a common practice at Walt Disney’s original theme park.

However, there is no doubt that cast members and officials don’t “hide” these injuries out of malice. Quite the contrary, injuries at the park are conventionally tended to away from guests’ sight to preserve the magic at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure and even Downtown Disney District.

Even the locations that offer first aid services Disneyland Resort are not immediately obvious. At Disneyland Park, First Aid is located at the end of Main Street, U.S.A, next to the baby care center; and at Disney California Adventure Park, First Aid is located next to the Chamber of Commerce on Buena Vista Street.

This is just another example of how Disneyland cast members go above and beyond to make every guest’s experience at the parks magical!

