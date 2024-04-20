Disney Makes Safety Sweep of Theme Park, Introduces New Measures After Guest Hospitalized

After an incident that left one guest hospitalized, Disneyland has conducted a major sweep of the entire park to eliminate any potential safety risks.

Disney – like any major theme park operator – goes above and beyond to ensure the safety of guests and cast members alike. However, there are situations that even Mickey Mouse can’t control, as proven by the hospitalizations listed in a recent injury report for Walt Disney World Resort.

A situation of this kind occurred at Walt Disney’s original theme park in November. As previously reported by Inside the Magic, an incident took place in Disneyland on November 20 in which three people were injured by a rogue lamp post that collapsed and fell on guests in Town Square at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. at around 8.30 a.m.

“A light pole just fell and hit two people lined up to take pictures at the Christmas tree,” one eyewitness recalled on Reddit. “We were right behind the two ladies that were hit. We had to jump out of the way. I pray the ladies are okay.” A light pole at Disneyland Park blew over earlier today, injuring at least two guests. One guest was transported to a local hospital. A light pole at Disneyland Park blew over earlier today, injuring at least two guests. One guest was transported to a local hospital. https://t.co/MBoe23229D — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 20, 2023 Winds were particularly strong on the day of the incident, with gusts reaching a speed of up to 60 mph. By 10 a.m., Disney had dug out and removed the fallen lamp post – which was used for parades and shows on Main Street, U.S.A. – and added cables to tie down similar lights around both Town Square and Sleeping Beauty Castle hub. Now, however, Disney has taken things to the next level to ensure that nothing along these lines ever happens again.

Related: Guest Sues Disney World After Receiving ‘Dangerous’ Injury

According to The OC Register, Disneyland officials have confirmed that they’ve started removing several lamp posts from around the park as a precautionary measure. To date, it has apparently removed – and will eventually replace – at least 10 lamp posts near Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Rancho Del Zocalo Restaurante, and Pirates of the Caribbean. Wooden boxes cover the base of the former lamp posts which, as many have pointed out, poses another risk in and of itself.

“Unfortunately, the boxes are awkwguestsardly sized and a potential tripping hazard — especially in Rancho,” The OC Register quotes MiceChat as saying. “A low, neutral-colored box on the ground in an area where people are carrying trays and scanning for open tables. What could possibly go wrong?”

This isn’t the first time Disney has switched things up to prevent repeat injuries. In 2001, a similar incident occurred when high winds knocked down a 40-year-old, 20-foot-tall oak tree, injuring 27 guests and two cast members near the loading dock by Rivers of America. Disneyland crew got to work chopping up and removing the tree that same day while 15 guests were hospitalized (but fortunately, none were seriously injured).

What’s the scariest thing you’ve ever witnessed at a theme park? Let us know in the comments.