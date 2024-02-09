Guest Sues Disney World After Receiving ‘Dangerous’ Injury

A Disney World guest has opened a lawsuit against the theme park after receiving what she calls a “dangerous injury” at one of the Resort hotels.

Disney World Guest Opens Lawsuit Against Theme Park After Alleged Injury at Resort Hotel

A legal action has been initiated against Walt Disney World by a resident of Polk County, alleging personal injury sustained while riding a water slide at one of the resort’s properties.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Sarah Carney by attorneys from Morgan & Morgan in Orange County on Tuesday, pertains to an incident purportedly occurring on June 17, 2022, at the Animal Kingdom Lodge. Carney asserts that she encountered the accident while descending the water slide, resulting in multiple injuries. Although specifics surrounding the incident remain undisclosed, Carney cites suffering “bodily injury” leading to various consequences such as pain, disability, mental anguish, and financial losses, as outlined in the lawsuit.

The legal documentation holds Walt Disney Parks and Resorts accountable for alleged negligence in maintaining, inspecting, or repairing the premises and water slide. It contends that these oversights created hazardous conditions, leading to the reported injury sustained by Carney.

According to Disney’s official website, Animal Kingdom Lodge hosts two pools equipped with water slides. The Uzima Springs Pool boasts a 67-foot-long water slide described as “exciting,” while the Samawati Springs Pool features a 128-foot slide described as “thrilling.” However, the lawsuit does not specify which water slide Carney utilized during the incident.

Based on the official lawsuit documents, Carney is suing Disney for $50,000 in damages. According to the lawsuit, Carney sustained bodily injury to her body and extremities, resulting in significant and enduring repercussions.

These include pain, disability, disfigurement, permanent and substantial scarring, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for enjoyment in life, expenses related to hospitalization, medical and nursing care, loss of earnings, loss of ability to earn income, and worsening of pre-existing conditions. The Plaintiff has already endured these injuries, damages, and losses in the past, with many of them being permanent or ongoing. Additionally, Carney is anticipated to continue to suffer from these injuries, damages, harms, and losses, which is why she is going after WDW.

There are no other details besides what is provided above from the official court documents. The document (lawsuit) was submitted on February 6, 2024. No trial date has been issued at this time.

Inside The Magic attempted to contact Disney World for comment on this matter but has not received an official response.

