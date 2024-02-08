DeSantis Winning Streak Comes to an End as Court Filings Reveal Shocking Allegations

Ron DeSantis pulled out of the 2024 Presidential race a few weeks ago. Now, he’s settled one Federal case, one executive case, and a few other wins. But his winning streak ended after it was revealed that his Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) had been outed again in the court of law.

DeSantis Board Caught Red-Handed

There’s a slim chance DeSantis might be running for President in 2028, but until then, he’s stuck having to answer for the lack of response from his CFTOD, Disney’s governing District. The former Reedy Creek Improvement District is now in the red hot seat after it was revealed they had not followed court orders. The CFTOD has admitted to not even starting a task the court ordained.

In the initial litigation, the Board asserted that Disney operated within a self-governed realm under the former Reedy Creek structure, crafting its regulations, determining enforcement measures, and establishing tax rates autonomously. Subsequently, Disney countered with its legal action, and though arguments were presented, a definitive ruling from the judge has yet to materialize. Presently, a course of action is beginning to take shape.

Recent legal filings within the ongoing lawsuit initiated by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) against the Walt Disney Company shed light on pertinent developments. The Board, appointed by Governor DeSantis, acknowledged its failure to conduct a thorough search for documents requested by Disney. Additionally, District Administrator Glen Gilzean has engaged separate legal representation, distinct from the Board’s legal team, which postponed his deposition. Despite previous scheduling, the court was informed of this change on short notice and a new deposition date was not arranged at the time of this report.

Highlighted in court records is Gilzean’s significance as a potential witness, with Disney voicing concerns over the inability to depose him before the deadline for the Company’s summary judgment opposition. The CFTOD’s production of only 25 custodial documents concerning Gilzean, coupled with the acknowledgment of not searching for or producing papers from his communication devices, underscores the gravity of the situation.

Disney’s longstanding suspicion regarding the DeSantis District’s diligence in retrieving documents from personal accounts is substantiated by recent revelations. Despite prior requests, the DeSantis District admitted to not commencing efforts to collect such materials, opting to defer resolution of the matter pending further discussions between the involved parties.

A request for a six-month extension has been made to facilitate the resolution of these outstanding issues before the summary judgment hearing. Furthermore, the CFTOD has submitted a Notice of Supplemental Authority, citing a federal judge’s recent ruling as evidence of the purported insignificance of Disney’s retaliation claims.

Disney has initiated legal action against the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) for purportedly withholding public records and violating Florida law and the state’s constitution.

Disney has lodged another lawsuit against the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) in Florida state court, alleging that the District has inadequately addressed a public record request submitted by the Company on May 11, 2023. Furthermore, Disney asserts that the CFTOD has permitted its employees and board members to utilize personal electronic devices, email, and messaging platforms for official government matters without implementing adequate procedures to safeguard public records.

With Florida Gov Ron DeSantis fully endorsing former President Donald Trump, Governor Ron DeSantis is back to being Florida Governor full time and is looking to bring about more laws and rules in Florida that will stir up controversy, with the likes of the Associated Press, the Washington Post, Fox News, NBC News, CBS News, and other major news networks to write and cover as President Joe Biden has yet to make any formal objection to the Florida Governor.

No longer the Republican Presidential Candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is back and with full power in his second term.

Stay tuned to Inside The Magic for more relevant and accurate news on DeSantis, Disney, the CFTOD, and more.