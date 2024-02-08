Disney Settles Massive DeSantis Executive Lawsuit

Disney has gotten rid of at least one of its pesky legal issues resulting from Ron DeSantis taking aim at it as a “woke” company, settling a lawsuit from an executive who claimed she lost a job because of the ongoing battle between the Florida governor and the Mouse.

Much of the complicated battle between Disney and DeSantis was triggered by former CEO Bob Chapek taking a public stance (after months of pressure from pro-LGBTQIA+ groups) against the Parental Rights in Education bill, more popularly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Governor DeSantis, who has made “anti-woke” legislation a huge part of his public image, seemed to take this personally and swiftly began a campaign of criticism and alleged political retaliation against Disney.

This had a massive effect on Disney, the repercussions of which are still unfolding. The Reedy Creek Improvement District, where Walt Disney World is located, was dissolved and replaced by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which is currently entangled in two different lawsuits (and one on appeal) with the company.

In a dramatic turn, Bob Chapek was ousted by the Disney board of directors and replaced by Bob Iger, his predecessor, who has struggled to right the company and its finances in the month since. A huge part of his plan has been to lay off hundreds of workers and slash budgets all around the company, which arguably led to this lawsuit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, former BP senior vice president of business communications Shanan Guinn claimed in a 2022 lawsuit that she had been offered a position at Disney as head of the corporate affairs department, which the company reneged on once the post-DeSantis layoffs and restructuring kicked in.

Guinn sued Disney for breach of contract. A mere month ago, the Mouse House was attempting to have the lawsuit dismissed, alleging (per Law360) that “[a]fter the position ceased to exist, however, Guinn hoped that defendant The Walt Disney Company…would subsidize her with a financial windfall. She told friends that she was ‘aiming for a year’ of severance. Plus signing bonuses — for a job she never started.”

A lot of things change in a month, however, and Disney has settled with Guinn for an unknown, confidential amount. According to court documents, “[t]he parties are in the process of the signing of a long form settlement agreement,” so things could still go south here, but it seems probable that Disney was ready to get rid of at least one case related to the debacle around DeSantis.

At the moment, Disney is still facing a number of lawsuits with DeSantis and his CFTOD board of supervisors, not to mention a proxy battle that very well might see Bob Iger himself ousted from the company. Settling one lawsuit is probably a small relief for the company’s lawyers.

The full text of the settlement can be read below.

