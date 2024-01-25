Disney Lawyers Set Trial Date for Lawsuit Against DeSantis District

Parties representing both Disney and the DeSantis-backed Florida district have agreed upon a new court date this summer.

In a new court appearance this morning, lawyers working for both Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) agreed to a preliminary timeline for the upcoming Public Records Act lawsuit, as revealed by the Orlando Sentinel in a new report. Disney filed this lawsuit against DeSantis’ CFTOD after the district allegedly withheld and failed to properly handle important documents.

The Walt Disney Company is also alleging that the CFTOD may have even destroyed some records.

Lawyers have agreed upon the following pre-trial timeline, which maps out hearings stretching from February 23 to June 24, 2024:

February 23rd: Amended pleadings and motions

April 12th: Completion of facts and expert discovery

March 1st: Written discovery, Mediation

June 17th: Pre-trail meeting

June 24th: Trial begins

Disney’s battle with Gov. Ron DeSantis started all the way back in 2022, with The Walt Disney Company taking a stance against Florida’s controversial piece of legislation, now known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. After staying as quiet as possible, then-CEO Bob Chapek issued a statement denouncing the bill, claiming Disney vehemently disagreed with the new legislation.

Gov. DeSantis rejected Disney’s response, so much so that he would eventually spearhead a campaign to strip Disney of as many privileges as possible, at least within the state of Florida. Many conservative figures joined in, with DeSantis setting his sights on Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special ruling that allowed the Walt Disney World Resort to act as its own form of government in Florida.

DeSantis would ultimately be successful with this endeavor, stripping Disney of its RCID ownership. In 2023, DeSantis hand-appointed board member replacements to take over the new district, now called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all updates on Disney and DeSantis’ legal battle.