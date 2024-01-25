Haunted Mansion Ghost Effect Turned Off at Magic Kingdom, May Never Return

A fan-favorite moment on Disney’s Haunted Mansion attraction has been removed.

Related: Drunk Man Arrested After Violent Incident at Disney World Restaurant

It’s a bad time to be a fan of the Haunted Mansion in Walt Disney World, with Disney inexplicably removing a legendary effect from the first hallway scene. Guests are now noticing that the infamous floating candelabra is missing from the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom, with no word from Disney as to why this effect was removed.

This news follows the Hatbox Ghost animatronic finally materializing inside the ride in November 2023 after months of work. This animatronic is seen right next to the hallway where the candelabra effect used to be, meaning there may be some potential problems or kinks Disney needs to work out to ensure both effects work properly at the same time.

Guests confirmed that the candelabra had vanished sometime between January 23 and January 24, 2024, though the exact time it was removed is unknown.

The iconic Floating candelabra has been removed from WDW’s Haunted Mansion as of yesterday

Related: Disney to Remove Highly Disputed Pirates of the Caribbean Addition

This is far from the first effect to be removed from the Haunted Mansion, with the legendary dark ride undergoing significant changes over the last few decades. The ride’s story, characters, and locations have all changed in major ways, and it’s possible this candelabra was removed to put greater importance on the new Hatbox Ghost animatronic, meaning it won’t return.

The Haunted Mansion is one of Disney’s most iconic and legendary theme park attractions, featuring jaw-dropping theming and special effects, as well as a chilling story and unforgettable music. Multiple versions of the ride can be found all around the globe, with locations at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Haunted Mansion is currently closed at the Disneyland Resort for its major overhaul, which includes creating an entirely new outdoor queue as well as expanding the story well into the New Orleans Square section of Disneyland Park. Haunted Mansion is, of course, just one of many legendary Disney dark rides, with the ever-expanding list including iconic attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.

Do you enjoy the Haunted Mansion? What’s your favorite Disney dark ride?