Drunk Man Arrested After Violent Incident at Disney World Restaurant

An intoxicated man was arrested after engaging in a violent attack against a cast member at Walt Disney World.

Related: DeSantis Begs Court for Victory Over Disney After Primary Loss

John Munro, a South Carolina man, has been charged with misdemeanor battery after slapping a cast member working at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to the new report, Munro was not allowed into a restaurant at the hotel due to his attire, which consisted of swimming trunks.

The 64-year-old is Vice President of Hospitality, Sales, and Marketing for thence Pines Resort in Hilton Head, which is where he lives. The resort confirmed Munro works there in a comment regarding the arrest.

The incident took place at Citricos, a fine dining establishment based on Mary Poppins.

The Walt Disney World Resort features 32 different hotels and resorts to choose from, ranging from typical, “value-priced” rooms like Pop Century and the suite of All-Star Resorts to luxurious and immersive resorts. The most popular and famous are Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and, of course, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort is one of the most luxurious and iconic places guests can stay during their vacation at, “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” with the hotel offering a wide range of entertainment, recreational, and dining options.

Around 8:55 p.m., on November 19, 2023, Munro showed up to his reservation at Citricos wearing swimming shorts and a T-shirt. Disney has strict guidelines when it comes to attire, both inside the theme parks and out. A Walt Disney World cast member warned Munro that he could not eat with the rest of his family if he did not change.

Munro initially stated that it was no problem, saying he would simply wait with his family. However, when the table was ready, Munro attempted to walk in anyway.

One of Munro’s family members pleaded with a cast member to intervene.

“Please don’t allow him to sit with us. He is really drunk and underdressed. It’s my birthday and I’m embarrassed!” the woman said.

This is when Munro reportedly got aggressive. He then slapped a cast member multiple times on the head, taunting and slapping her over and over again. The cast member, only 19 years old, “stood in shock while she held onto the restaurant menus with both hands.” The cast member wasn’t injured but wanted to press charges against Munro.

Orange County officers then intervened and arrested Munro. “During my interactions with John, whom I identified via his South Carolina driver’s license, he appeared intoxicated based on his slurred speech, glossy red eyes, and John constantly repeating that he was going to sue Disney,” said the report.

This incident follows news of another bizarre incident at the Walt Disney World Resort involving a Florida man damaging a bus on the property. The man reportedly missed his SeaWorld stop, ending up at Disney Springs. The man then became irate, attacking the bus and damaging the door.

Stay tuned here for all Walt Disney World news.