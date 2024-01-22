Florida Man Destroys Bus After Waking up in Disney Instead of Seaworld

A Florida man has been arrested after a violent act in Walt Disney World.

On November 17, 2023, 37-year-old Elijah Thomas was arrested after a violent attack against a bus that had transported him to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Thomas rode a Lynx bus from downtown Orlando in an attempt to make it to SeaWorld, but fell asleep and ultimately missed his stop. Thomas woke up at the bus dropoff point at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s premier shopping and dining hub.

The bus driver told Thomas he had to get off the bus, as Disney Springs was the final stop. Thomas then became “irate” and “started to yell and curse at [the driver],” the Orange County Sheriff’s report said.

Thomas exited the bus, which is when the driver closed the doors behind him. Thomas remained outside while more passengers boarded the bus from Disney Springs. Thomas reportedly kept saying he needed to get to SeaWorld.

“When (the bus driver) would not allow him on the bus, Elijah punched the front door glass several times and then kicked the bottom glass of the front door, causing it to break in a spider web pattern,” the report said.

Lynx reported the damages totaled around $500.

Thomas eventually left Disney Springs on foot but did not get very far before authorities stopped him. Thomas was arrested on Buena Vista Drive. However, on January 10, 2024, the state attorney’s office did not pursue criminal charges against Thomas. On January 10, the state attorney’s office decided not to pursue the criminal charge against Thomas.

“From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution,” Assistant State Attorney Aseye Akos Ablordeppey stated in a court filing.

While the bus in this story was not a Walt Disney World bus specifically, the story is very similar to past incidents at Walt Disney World. Buses are just one of the many ways guests can navigate the massive Walt Disney World Resort. Guests have access to the Walt Disney World Monorail, which is by far the most iconic and recognizable mode of transport at the resort. This futuristic electric train takes guests to and from EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, as well as multiple hotel resorts such as Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Guests wishing to explore Walt Disney World with a bird’s eye view can hop aboard the Disney Skyliner, a gondola service that takes guests all around the resort from a height of 60 feet. This is Walt Disney World’s newest mode of transportation and is possibly the most efficient way to get to and from places like Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT.

