Legendary Universal Studios Ride Shuts Down Forever After 20 Years

The time has come for fans to say goodbye to a legendary Universal Studios theme park ride, with The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man closing forever at Universal Studios Japan.

The ride’s official final day of operation was January 21, with the ride closing forever on January 22, 2024. Universal announced that the ride would be permanently closing in May of 2023, leaving millions of fans around the world shocked. The park launched its “Final Campaign” ahead of the ride’s closure, allowing guests a “last chance to experience the breathtaking thrill of swooping through the air from building to building and witnessing the spectacular battles that unfold before your eyes.”

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man has been entertaining guests in Osaka, Japan, since 2004 and closed on the ride’s 20th anniversary. One final version of this attraction remains at the Universal Studios in Orlando, but with so many upcoming projects slated for the Florida resort, there’s always a chance guests could see this attraction close stateside as well. Universal has been quite secretive regarding what will replace The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man in Japan. Theories have been swirling since fans first learned that the ride would be closing, with one of the most popular rumored replacements being a Pokémon dark ride.

However, a far more likely replacement would see Transformers: The Ride 3D take over the now-vacant location. This attraction can already be found at Universal Studios Singapore, Universal Studios Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Beijing, providing guests with a motion-simulator experience based on the popular series of Transformers live-action films.

Universal Studios Japan is one of several Universal resorts around the world that guests can visit. Other locations include the Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Singapore, and Universal Studios Beijing. As we stated earlier, the Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of one of its most transformative periods, with work well underway on the resort’s third theme park, Epic Universe. This massive expansion is set to be Universal’s largest ever and features all kinds of new rides, attractions, experiences, restaurants, shows, and entertainment options. Epic Universe is set to open in 2025 and will join the ranks of Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Avdneture in Florida.

What is your favorite ride at the Universal theme parks? Are you excited about Epic Universe?