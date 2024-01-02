‘Spider-Man’ Ride Closing Forever at Universal This Month

January marks the final month of operation for The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man ride at Universal Studios Japan.

One of two versions of the ride, the Osaka location of the attraction has entertained guests since 2004. Like the original ride at Islands of Adventure, this takes guests on an exciting adventure alongside Spider-Man as he encounters “the most dangerous night of his life” against the Sinister Syndicate.

Despite fast becoming a fan favorite, Universal announced the attraction’s closure in May 2023. The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man will depart the Daily Bugle for the final time on January 22, 2024 – exactly 20 years after it initially opened.

The park launched its “Final Campaign” for the attraction in July 2023 to give guests a “last chance to experience the breathtaking thrill of swooping through the air from building to building and witnessing the spectacular battles that unfold before your eyes.”

What will replace The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man?

As of January 2024, Universal Studios Japan hasn’t revealed the ride’s replacement. However, there have been plenty of rumors about what will take its place.

In 2021, Universal Studios Japan announced its partnership with The Pokémon Company. Until now, this partnership has only come into fruition through character experiences and appearances in the park’s NO LIMIT! Parade. Fans have long theorized that a Pokémon dark ride will move into the building once Spider-Man swings out of the park.

However, a more likely replacement is Transformers: The Ride 3D. Already open at Universal Studios Singapore, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Florida, and Universal Studios Beijing, the attraction uses the same technology as The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, albeit more upgraded.

This makes it an easier (and cheaper) replacement and will do the job of integrating Transformers into Universal Studios Japan. The park is currently the only Universal theme park in the world without an attraction inspired by the Transformers franchise.

Is The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at Universal Orlando Resort safe?

Yes. At least, for now. There has been no talk about Universal Orlando Resort closing its version of the ride.

Closing and replacing the attraction would be a much bigger project at Islands of Adventure than Universal Studios Japan as the attraction sits in the middle of Marvel Super Hero Island. While The Walt Disney Company technically owns the rights to Marvel now, Universal’s contract remains intact – and even prohibits Disney from building its own rides related to certain characters at Walt Disney World Resort and Tokyo Disneyland.

Should Universal Orlando Resort close The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, this could open the window for Disney to start building attractions like Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure found at California Adventure. It’s hard to imagine Universal handing over that opportunity any time soon. With that in mind, Orlando regulars can rest easy and know there are plenty more adventures with Peter Parker to come.

What would you like to see replace The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments!