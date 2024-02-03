DeSantis Claims Disney ‘Mishandled Government,’ – ‘This Is About the Children of Florida”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis now claims that Disney never had a case against him and that the House of Mouse mishandled the Government of Florida, leading to a major win for the Governor.

DeSantis No Longer Holding Back Against Disney, Goes on a 3-Minute Tirade

This past week was interesting for the ongoing legal and political warfare between Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World. Since 2022, these two have been at each other with lawsuits, verbal onslaughts, protests, and more. It all began when Disney took a stand against one of the Governor’s bills (the famous “Don’t Say Gay” Bill passed into law in 2022), which angered DeSantis as the bill was meant to protect children from kindergarten through fifth grade regarding gender studies, which an overwhelmingly amount of parents and Floridans supported and still do to this day.

But this week proved to be a massive win for DeSantis as a federal court judge officially dismissed the controversial First Amendment lawsuit by Disney World against the Florida governor from April 2023. Now, Disney is attempting to fight the dismissal, while DeSantis, fresh out of a Presidential campaign, is solidifying his win by arguing the legal matters behind the lawsuit.

In a press conference where DeSantis announced he would send Florida National Guard troops to Texas to aid in the border crisis, he had some choice words for Walt Disney World after a reporter asked him a question on the dismissal of the lawsuit.

According to the transcript from the official YouTube video from Forbes Breaking News, on February 1, just a few days ago, DeSantis had this to say about the lawsuit being dismissed, particularly about the children of the State of Florida (the question is asked around the 22:32 mark but DeSantis responds from 22:37 through 25:26):

Well first of all, we stood up for the innocence and well-being of the children of the State of Florida and that’s the right thing to do. I’m the I’m the father of young I mean we got a first grader kindergarten and a prek-3 and so my wife and I believe and I think the vast vast majority of parents in Florida and throughout the country believe kids should be able to just be kids you go to school uh you’re not having an agenda shoved down your throat you’re not being told that you can switch genders.

The Governor then went on to mention how Disney essentially mishandled the government of Florida and that the removal of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which is now the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), would always happen.

They were wrong we were right and we did that then after that as their corporate welfare privileges came under scrutiny in the legislature. The reality is the Florida legislature has every right to change Special Districts – they’ve always had that right.

That’s not the appropriate use of government. Government was supposed to be something that initially was suppose to have residential communities so that voters would of picked who was on it [CFTOD]… …that never happened. This one company [Disney] ended up taking control of the local government, which is not good Government at all…

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis fully endorsed former President Donald Trump after pulling out of the Republican Presidential race a few weeks back. Governor DeSantis is looking to shake every Florida department up as he returns to be Governor full-time. No longer the Republican candidate for the Republican party, the DeSantis campaign was highly scrutinized, especially on Capitol Hill. DeSantis even caught heat from Republican voters. Things are different now.

The governor seems to be taking full reign of most parts of Walt Disney World Resort, and Disney is attempting to fight back through legal matters. The company’s next shareholder meeting will be in April, and many are wondering if there will be some big news regarding what Disney plans on doing next in its fight against DeSantis.