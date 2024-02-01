Disney Takes Final Stand in Attempt to Beat DeSantis in Court

The Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disney CEO Bob Iger are making a final stance in an attempt to take down the Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, in court over a lawsuit dismissal.

Disney Blindsided by DeSantis Lawsuit Dismissal Through Federal Court

Just yesterday, in a decisive verdict, Judge Allen Winsor from the U.S. District Court sided with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board. This ruling resulted in the dismissal of Disney’s federal lawsuit, marking a significant legal outcome in favor of the state and local authorities.

Disney fans erupted in anger over the lackluster decision to give this win to the Florida Governor. But Disney has not and will not remain entirely quite about this. Yesterday as well, Disney responded to the lawsuit dismissal, saying the following:

This is an important case with serious implications for the rule of law, and it will not end here. If left unchallenged, this would set a dangerous precedent and give license to states to weaponize their official powers to punish the expression of political viewpoints they disagree with. We are determined to press forward with our case. – Disney spokesperson

Not Giving Up, a Motion Has Been Filed by the House of Mouse

Furthermore, Disney immediately struck back to hit DeSantis with a new legal ploy. Earlier today, Disney’s legal representatives filed an appeal against the recent Winsor decision. This move positions the case before the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, indicating a proactive stance from Disney. Intriguingly, this development creates a scenario where both Disney and Governor DeSantis are concurrently pursuing appeals in the Eleventh Circuit, significantly impacting the trajectory of their ongoing legal clash.

In legal maneuvers, this situation places the governor in a dual role, defending against one case while navigating an offensive strategy in another. The strategic implications of this move cannot be overlooked, leading one to ponder if Disney is employing a new tactic to intensify its stance, especially in the wake of a rare legal victory for the governor.

Disney urges the court to revisit its stance, emphasizing a perceived violation of its First Amendment rights. The company contends that Governor DeSantis’ dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District was an act of political retaliation, sparking concerns about constitutional infringements. Concurrently, Governor DeSantis is vehemently urging the court to dismiss its prior ruling against him in a Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren case. Warren has alleged a comparable violation of his constitutional rights in this parallel situation, setting the stage for a complex legal exchange with high-stakes implications.

With Disney attempting to overwhelm DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, time will tell whether or not this proves to be a victory for DeSantis or a triumph for Disney. Now that the lawsuit is dismissed, Disney is attempting to remedy the situation by announcing their shareholder meeting date, which will take place on April 3 at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

