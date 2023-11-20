Multiple People Injured After Disneyland Prop Collapses

An accident has occurred at Disneyland.

Multiple guests are injured following an incident at the Disneyland Resort. A light post collapsed and fell onto multiple guests visiting the Disneyland Resort Monday morning. The incident was documented on several Disney theme park blogs, as well as on social media.” The incident happened around 8:30 a.m.

“A light pole just fell and hit two people lined up to take pictures at the Christmas tree,” stated one eyewitness. “We were right behind the two ladies that were hit. We had to jump out of the way. I pray the ladies are okay.” At the time of publishing this article, no information is known regarding the severity of the guest’s injuries.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is comprised of two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. This incident happened at the original Disneyland Park, which is home to dozens of iconic rides, attractions, and immersive lands.

According to one source, the lamp post toppled on a walkway near the entrance to Disneyland Park. A cause for the incident has not been identified, but it’s very likely that the high winds in the area played a part.

Emergency first responders transported a guest, identified as an elderly woman, by stretcher who was reportedly struck on the head. The woman was conscious while she was being transported out of the park and to the hospital The lampost was removed from the park around 10 a.m., with hundreds of guests watching as the incident took place. According to a newer report from Abc7.com, a total of three guests were struck by the lampost.

Two of the injured guests were treated for minor injuries and released.

Disneyland’s main hub at the end of Main Street U. S.A. is closed off as repairmen are now digging at the base of all lamposts in the area.

Disneyland Park remains open, but the location of the incident remains closed at this time.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all the details on this developing story.