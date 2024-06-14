SeaWorld Theme Park Releases Urgent Notice, Shutdown Imminent

A SeaWorld-owned and operated theme park just revealed an urgent notice affecting hundreds of families with an imminent shutdown.

Florida theme parks continue to make headlines, from an upcoming permanent shutdown at Walt Disney World Resort to massive changes at Universal Orlando Resort.

Unfortunately, a SeaWorld-owned and operated theme park recently shared less-than-ideal news, issuing an urgent announcement confirming an imminent closure.

Related: Disney and Universal Are No Longer Top-Rated Destinations, Here’s Who Replaced Them

Earlier today, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, owned and operated by United Parks & Resorts Inc. (formerly SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.), posted an urgent notice, revealing that the popular Florida theme park would shut down early due to incoming inclement weather.

The park was scheduled to host its exciting Pass Member Ride Night event tonight, but the sudden closure forced Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to cancel the event to ensure the safety of all guests and theme park employees.

The announcement has since been added to the official Busch Gardens website. It reads: “Due to approaching inclement weather, Busch Garden’s Pass Member Ride Night this evening is canceled in observance of guest safety. Stay tuned for future details as we work to reschedule this exciting event.”

Related: Marvel Legend Tragically Passes Away Leaving the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Franchise Forever

Per the statement, theme park officials will reschedule its Pass Member Ride Night for a future date. However, no information has been shared for this rescheduling, as the sudden shutdown happened today.

Sadly, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was put in the headlines again this weekend after a fatal car crash resulted in the tragic death of an adult male in the vicinity of the Florida theme park.

Related: More ‘Toy Story’ Characters Removed From Disney Park After Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a SeaWorld-owned theme park has shared an urgent notice affecting its operations.

Earlier this year, SeaWorld San Diego was forced to cease all operations on March 30 and 31 due to an active storm warning in California.

Additionally, Aquatica Orlando, the unique water park adjacent to SeaWorld Orlando, recently went on lockdown, evacuating all guests and triggering an immediate police response after a reported crisis.

Related: Cedar Point in Crisis: Park Issues Rapid Response Statement Following Emergency Escape

Much like after-hour events at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland After Dark events, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Pass Member Ride Night was planned to be an exclusive VIP event for Pass Members, thanking them for “being a part of our Busch Gardens family.”

The event promised “VIP treatment” with reduced wait times to ride roller coasters like the award-winning Iron Gwazi and all of the fan-favorite attractions like Tigris, Falcon’s Fury, and Cheetah Hunt, to mention a few.

Pass Members could also enjoy snacks and treats at Oasis Pizza, Dragon Fire Grill and Pub, Pantopia Pizza, Twisted Tails Pretzels, Stanleyville Popcorn, Dippin’ Dots, and other cart locations.

Unfortunately, the sudden closure will prompt theme park officials to reschedule this event for all Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Pass Members.

Related: Appropriate for Disney World? Guests Outraged by Woman’s Miniskirt

While the sudden cancellation of the exciting Pass Member event was disappointing for annual pass holders, Busch Gardens announced the return of free beer for all guests 21 and over!

This limited-time offer is “the perfect way to refresh and beat the summer heat,” according to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Guests over 21 years old can enjoy one complimentary 7-oz. beer per day at Orang Café in Jungala from 11:00 a.m. until one hour before the park closes.

Pass Members can make the most of this complimentary offering, as they will receive two free beers per day. You can see the announcement as shared by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) on X (formerly known as Twitter) below:

FREE beer is back, and it’s the perfect way to refresh and beat the summer heat! Guests over the age of 21 can enjoy one complimentary 7 oz. beer per day, and Pass Members receive TWO per day at Orang Café in Jungala from 11:00am until one hour before park close!

🍻 FREE beer is back, and it's the perfect way to refresh and beat the summer heat! Guests over the age of 21 can enjoy one complimentary 7 oz. beer per day, and Pass Members receive TWO per day at Orang Café in Jungala from 11:00am until one hour before park close! pic.twitter.com/peuG5SJfvQ — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) June 13, 2024

Related: Marvel Is Being Forced to Scrap Troubled MCU Movie as New Information Comes To Light

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is one of the many theme parks owned and operated by United Parks & Resorts Inc., formerly SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., in the United States. The Florida-based theme park has a sister location, Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia.

The company also owns and operates three SeaWorld marine life parks in America: SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld Orlando. Additionally, the groundbreaking marine life park SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opened its gates in 2023.

Furthermore, United Parks & Resorts Inc. owns and operates two Sesame Place Parks and several award-winning water parks in the United States.

Will you be affected by this sudden closure at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments below!