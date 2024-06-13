Revealing Disney World Outfit Sparks Debate About Theme Park Attire

Thousands of Disney Parks fans, especially parents, were outraged by a recent Walt Disney World Resort guest’s outfit choice. Commenters attacked a woman after she posted a photo of her Snow White Disney Bound.

Disney Bounding is a popular loophole for adult guests wanting to wear costumes to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Disney dress code bans costumes for guests 14 and over to protect the magic and prevent kids from approaching a stranger who looks like their favorite Disney Princess.

Instead, many adult Walt Disney World Resort guests make Disney character-inspired outfits from regular clothing and accessories. Disney Bounds are acceptable within the theme park rules–and way more comfortable!

Influencer and model Sam Paige (@sampaigepix on Instagram) recently visited Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT in a Snow White Disney Bound. Known for sharing outfits, the Walt Disney World Resort guest couldn’t have predicted the negative reaction to her photos:

Paige posted six photos taken in the EPCOT’s Germany World Showcase Pavilion, but the second image set off a social media firestorm. It’s pictured on the left in the collage below.

“Girl seriously that 2nd photo 🙄 you’re in Disney not the beach 🤦🏼‍♀️ time and place man,” read the most popular comment from @bonita_eli.

“Cheeks out at Disney is crazy,” said @rubymichellee.

Not all of the comments came from frustrated Disney Parks fans. Many of Paige’s supporters gently expressed discomfort with the outfit.

“I normally adore everything you do but that skirt isn’t appropriate at Disney parks,” @khayes11464 wrote.

“Love your body positive page but there is a time and place,” @casslaw83 agreed. “If my daughter was in line behind you staring at your ass we’d be having a convo.”

Paige defended the Disney Bound in a comment:

Hey yall this is a skort the shorts were just up my booty chillll

Many commenters argued that the skort length was the problem, not the presence or lack of shorts underneath. Some called on the Central Florida Disney park to ban the model.

“It’s still extremely short even with the shorts up your ass,” @brookenbb replied. “Even the skirt doesn’t cover everything. It’s Disney so it’s a kid friendly place so it’s definitely something to take into consideration.”

“Even if it is a [skort]… still not appropriate…,” @cloudy_rose1 wrote. “Cute for somewhere for adults but not around a kids place.”

Disney Parks fans were even more outraged by a TikTok Paige posted dancing in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park:

@sampaigeeee This made me miss dancing on tiktok in public lol maybe I should do it again ♬ sigh – nini $ .

“Doing a dance to Thong Song in front of the castle… it’s quite the choice,” said Redditor u/disneythrowaway1971.

“Around kids??? Completely inappropriate,” u/sparkleprincessmagic wrote.

Still, some fans defended Paige’s Walt Disney World outfit.

“As a 36 yr florida resident… if you didn’t get kicked out… clearly you did nothing wrong,” @corabankspage said. “They are very quick to kick out anyone wearing inappropriate items. Ignore the hate.”

“Her body, her money, her clothes, her life,” @genesisissss agreed.

Is there any clothing you consider inappropriate for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort? In the comments, share your theme park “no’s” with Inside the Magic.