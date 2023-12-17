Beloved Beluga Whale Dies at SeaWorld San Diego

Recently, SeaWorld San Diego announced that one of its most famous inhabitants has tragically passed away after almost twenty years at the theme park.

SeaWorld Entertainment has quickly become one of the top amusement brands in the world, competing with Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. The company has iconic parks around the globe, such as SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, and the Sesame Street Land and Sesame Place parks around the world.

While there has been more emphasis on roller coasters and attractions like Manta and the upcoming Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando, the main focus is still on the conservation and education of animals, both aquatic and land-based, around the world. Unfortunately, one park recently faced a tragic loss.

Ferdinand, a Guest Favorite at SeaWorld San Diego, Dies at 53

While these parks are home to many different varieties of marine life, one of the most popular has been the Beluga Whales. These creatures have quickly become quest favorites with their playful personalities and unique appearance. One of the most popular and oldest Beluga Whales, Ferdinand, sadly passed away the other day.

“SeaWorld San Diego is heartbroken to share that Ferdinand, a beloved beluga whale, has died at approximately 53 years of age,” the Southern California theme park shared on Instagram. “Ferdinand will be remembered for his great personality and amazing relationships with his animal care team. Ferdinand came to our park in 2004 from Duisberg Zoo in Germany.”

Meet Ferdinand a #beluga whale @ san diego seaworld. @ClydeSeaWorldSD Thanks for this special opportunity of which we will NEVER forget 🐳🌊❤️ pic.twitter.com/oIuPVbtaMI — Will and Lelly (@willandlelly) December 15, 2016

“We are grateful for the time we had with him at SeaWorld San Diego and the positive impact he had on park guests,” the post continued. “What we have learned from him has enhanced our understanding of how we can all support the conservation of beluga whales in the wild. We will miss Ferdinand dearly, and we sincerely appreciate the support from our community and his fans worldwide.”

Ferdinand was estimated to be 53 years old when he died, surpassing the Beluga Whale’s average life expectancy of 30-50 years.

Fans Already Miss Ferdinand

Fans paid tribute to Fernando in the comments, with user Scareventures saying, “Live streams will not be the same without you, old friend.” Another user named Tomas Ponce said, “My wife got a kiss from Ferdinand in October on her birthday, so he had a special place in our hearts.”

Finally, user Tayarami95 echoed the sentiment, saying, “Rest in peace, you beautiful boy. You were such a gentle soul.” Agreed, wholeheartedly. Thanks for everything, Ferdinand.

