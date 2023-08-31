Jimmy Kimmel Unexpectedly Ditches Disney, Leaves Ominous Goodbye

When people think of Disney, and The Walt Disney Company as a whole, they tend to think of Mickey Mouse, the Disney princesses, and many more animated classics. They may also look at Disney and associate it with the theme parks like Walt Disney World and Disneyland. But Disney holds an even bigger presence in entertainment due to the high levels of acquisitions we have seen over the years.

For example, we know Disney+ is owned by Disney, but at times, people may forget Hulu is as well. Disney also did not create Marvel or Star Wars, but thanks to Bob Iger’s choice to purchase the IP’s, now they feel like they easily fit into the Disney catalog. Disney also doesn’t just own the Disney Channel when it comes to cable television, but also ABC.

This merger actually took place 28 years ago in 1995. That summer, Disney and Capital Cities/ABC announced a $19 billion merger of the two companies. After necessary government approvals, the merger was completed on February 9, 1996. Now, Disney owns The Bachelor, Claim to Fame, The Rookie, Archer, Lost, Scandal, Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, Once Upon a Time, How to Get Away with Murder, and so much more.

Disney also owns Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night talk show starring Jimmy Kimmel. Starring and owning your own space in the late night talk show scene is tough since there are so many excellent shows, and Jimmy Kimmel has always been known to impress. The host is comical, has great interview skills, and always puts on a captivating show.

That being said, it seems that Jimmy was ready to leave that life behind and walk away from the mouse for good.

Variety explained that while Kimmel was filming the first episode of Spotify’s “Strike Force Five” podcast, which went live Wednesday (Aug. 30) featuring a roundtable Zoom discussion among Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver, he admitted to wanting to part ways with Disney and retire.

“I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started,” Kimmel said on the premiere episode. “And now, I realize, Oh yeah, it’s kind of nice to work.”

Meyers chimed in with, “Kimmel, c’mon, you are the Tom Brady of late night… you have feigned retirement.” But Kimmel insisted that he was serious about retiring: “I was serious, I was very, very serious.” Kimmel also said he usually takes the summer off — but in past years, he’s gotten paid.

That being said, Kimmel may have just been saying this to stir a few headlines as ABC announced a three-year renewal of Kimmel’s deal in September 2022, which would have made any near-term decision by Kimmel to retire a more complicated effort. Kimmel couldn’t even retire if he wanted to.

Proceeds from “Strike Force Five” will go to the out-of-work staffers on each of their shows (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night With Seth Meyers and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver).

If Kimmel did walk, he would surely not be the first big ABC star to leave Disney. Back in 2020 Rhimes was all set to launch a brand-new series on Netflix instead of ABC, where she’s had success for the past 15 years. Rhimes had been renegotiating her contract in 2017 when she hit her breaking point with ABC executives. During negotiations, she had asked for an additional all-inclusive Disneyland pass for her sister who was coming to visit the resort.

After receiving many “no”s and a lot of pushback, the executives decided to give Rhimes the pass for her sister. However, when her sister arrived at the Disneyland gates with her children and nanny with her, the pass was invalid.

Upset with how the situation unfolded, Rhimes reportedly called out one of the high-ranking executives of the company and rhetorically asked, “Don’t you have enough?” She then reached out to her legal team to negotiate her move to Netflix. With this new decision, Shonda Rhimes ended up with an over $300 million deal with Netflix.

Would you be sad to see Jimmy Kimmel leave the late-night talk show game?