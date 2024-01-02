Universal Park Permanently Closes ‘Harry Potter’ Experience

Universal Studios Japan has permanently closed one of its Harry Potter experiences.

Much like Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal’s location in Osaka, Japan allows guests to step into Hogwarts Castle and Hogsmeade Village at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Its primary attractions are Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Flight of the Hippogriff, but it’s also home to smaller experiences, such as a Hogwarts Express photo experience, the Triwizard Spirit Rally, and the Frog Choir.

As of January 1, however, there’s one less wizarding experience to be had at the theme park. The Magical Creatures Encounter is now permanently closed as of December 31, 2023, and is no longer listed on the Universal Studios Japan website.

What is the Magical Creatures Encounter?

First opened in March 2023 – and always intended as a limited-time experience to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – this gave guests the opportunity to interact with four magical creatures from JK Rowling’s universe: Hippogriffs, Nifflers, Pygmy Puffs, and baby dragons. “Beloved magical creatures appear here and there throughout Hogsmeade!” the park said in a press release. “Interact with the magical creatures with care, as you create everlasting memories with them!”

The highlight of the Magical Creatures Encounter was undoubtedly its Hippogriff Magical Lesson, in which Universal park guests could introduce themselves to the massive half-bird, half-horse creature on the land’s stage eight to ten times a day. Pygmy Puffs could be found next to Zonko’s Joke Shop, the baby dragon was next to Hogsmeade station, and the Niffler outside Owls Post.

Closures at Universal Studios Japan

Unlike most other experiences at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Magical Creatures Encounter was exclusive to Universal Studios Japan. Impressive though it may be, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are yet to get anything quite as cool as a real-life Hippogriff.

However, its closure isn’t a total surprise. Universal previously announced the last date for Magical Creatures Encounter in May 2023 alongside news of the permanent closure of The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Monster Hunter World XR WALK, Terminator 2: 3-D, and Backdraft.

The park is currently experiencing multiple attraction closures. Not only is it partway through a two-year refurbishment of Jurassic Park: The Ride, but Sesame’s Big Drive and Ernie’s Rubber Duckie Race have remained closed since 2020. Space Fantasy – The Ride and Snoopy’s Sound Stage Adventure are also currently off limits to guests, JAWS is closed until the end of January, Hollywood Dream – The Ride: Backdrop is closed until March, and Shrek’s 4-D Adventure and Sesame Street 4-D Movie Magic will close indefinitely in February.

Would you like to see more experiences like the Magical Creatures Encounter at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter? Let us know in the comments!