Universal Orlando Park to Shut Down Due to Inclement Weather

This Universal Orlando Park Will Be Closed Down Today Due to Bad Weather

Bad weather is something that Central Florida sees from time to time, especially during hurricane season. But during the winter, the weather tends to be more on the colder side of things, and visiting theme parks is much more difficult for folks from more tropical regions. Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay are all part of Universal Orlando Resort. Volcano Bay is a water park where guests can enjoy a day full of wet attractions and fun in the sun.

Folks looking to visit the water park today will have to take time to come back later in the week or some other time, as the theme park will be closed down today due to inclement weather in the region. Universal announced the closure yesterday afternoon on their social media account on X, formally Twitter.

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Tuesday, January 2, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to Universal Orlando’s social channels.

Universal Orlando Resort has put out a direct line of communication for people wanting to get updated park information concerning the closure of Volcaln Bay and more.

Volcano Bay Explained

The park’s centerpiece is the Krakatau Volcano, which houses the Krakatau Aqua Coaster. This water coaster takes riders through the volcano’s heart and is one of the park’s major attractions. Volcano Bay offers a variety of water rides and attractions, including slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, and a multi-directional wave pool called Waturi Beach.

Volcano Bay utilizes TapuTapu wristbands, a wearable technology that allows guests to virtually wait in line for rides and access other features like interactive elements throughout the park. Guests can rent private cabanas for an exclusive experience featuring amenities such as concierge service, complimentary fruit and snacks, and a dedicated locker.

The park is divided into themed areas, such as Wave Village, Rainforest Village, and River Village, each offering a unique atmosphere and attractions. Volcano Bay provides various dining options with a tropical flair, offering a range of cuisine to suit different tastes.

Volcano Bay also closed down towards the end of 2023, leading to the theme park getting closed down for more than one day. For individuals traveling outside of Florida, staying updated with the latest information on theme parks is essential. Be sure to check out the official Universal website or head to their social accounts, as the theme park giant posts daily and hourly updates on Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida, and Volcano Bay.