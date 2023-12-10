Universal to Close Hogwarts Express

The Hogwarts Express, one of the most beloved rides in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, will close for refurbishment on Sunday, December 10. The attraction is scheduled to reopen less than a week after its closure.

The Hogwarts Express was the deciding factor when J.K. Rowling selected Universal Orlando Resort over Walt Disney World Resort for the first Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It connects Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida. Since its opening in 2010, the steam train has remained a fan-favorite, family-friendly attraction that serves as both transportation and entertainment!

According to Universal Orlando Resort, the Hogwarts Express will reopen on Saturday, December 16 – just six days after closing. However, attraction refurbishments are subject to extension, so check the official website before your visit.

More on the Hogwarts Express at Universal Orlando Resort

Join Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermoine Granger on the journey of a lifetime! Whether you travel from King’s Cross station to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry or back again, you’ll surely see some magical sights along the way.

All ages are welcome on the Hogwarts Express, but guests must have a Park-to-Park ticket to ride.

“Travel between King’s Cross Station in the London area of Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade™ Station in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, each way is a different experience,” Universal Orlando Resort writes. “From the thrill of walking through Platform 9 ¾™ to seeing characters and creatures featured in the films, this is not your everyday train ride.”

Though Universal Orlando Resort’s Hogwarts Express was the first, another steam train has since opened at Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood. How many times have you caught it?

