Yet Another New ‘Harry Potter’ Experience Announced for Universal, Drops in September

Potterheads have plenty to look forward to at Universal as a new addition hits the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

It’s been over a decade since Universal opened its first Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, but Harry Potter fans still regularly receive new magical experiences at Universal Studios locations worldwide.

What started with Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and three attractions – Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, and Dragon Challenge – has expanded massively over the years. Not only was the latter axed at Islands of Adventure in 2017 and replaced by Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, but Universal Orlando Resort expanded its Wizarding World into the neighboring park, Universal Studios Florida, with an area inspired by Diagon Alley and London in 2014.

Beyond Florida, Universal has also introduced versions of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Studios Beijing.

But it’s not done yet. Next year, Universal Orlando Resort will drop yet another Wizarding World expansion at its upcoming third theme park, Epic Universe. This time around, the land will be inspired by the Ministry of Magic, as seen in both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movies.

Before that day comes, Universal is dropping yet another reason for Potterheads to celebrate. Universal Studios Japan has announced its first-ever “Back to Hogwarts” event in September as a part of the park’s 10-year Wizarding World of Harry Potter anniversary.

Held on September 1 (AKA the date that Harry, Ron, Hermione, and other Hogwarts students return to school in the series), this event will reportedly be limited to just 934 guests. This number is specific for a reason; it’s inspired by Platform 9 and 3/4, the magical King’s Cross platform from which students catch the Hogwarts Express.

The event will take place after Universal Studios Japan closes for the day from 9.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. and will allow access to most of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s regular amenities, including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Ollivander’s Shop. While The Three Broomsticks will not serve food and drink during the event, guests will still be able to enter the restaurant.

There will apparently also be exclusive entertainment for the event. The full announcement (translated from Japanese) reads as follows:

On September 1, 2024, the new semester begins at Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the area will be rented out exclusively for fans after the park closes, and they can enjoy attractions and special shows that are only available on this day! Why not don a robe, become a Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry student, and enjoy this special festival that is only available now, where you can immerse yourself in the wizarding world both body and mind!

Guests hoping to go “Back to Hogwarts” will have three opportunities to secure tickets. Two separate lotteries will be held from June 27 to July 7 and July 15 to July 21, while first-come, first-served tickets will also be available from July 29 to August 18. Tickets cost 9,400 yen ($58.58 USD) per person.

If Universal Studios Japan is a little out of reach (especially for a one-hour event), the good news is that there’s plenty of excitement ahead for Harry Potter fans in the coming years. As was announced in 2023, HBO is moving ahead with a television remake of all seven Harry Potter books, with author JK Rowling as an executive producer. Amazon’s Audible is also set to produce an audiobook adaptation of the entire series in 2025.

