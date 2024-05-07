Amazon Announces Official ‘Harry Potter’ Remake

Harry Potter is one of the most magical names in the entertainment industry, and to say his adventures have sprawled beyond the pages of a novel would be putting it lightly. The beloved series by J.K. Rowling has since inspired a series of movies, video games, and even an entire Universal Studios land, but the magic doesn’t stop there.

The films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively, have played a massive role in modern popular culture since hitting theatres in the original Chris Columbus films. That being said, even the magic of the Wizarding World isn’t immune from the current outbreak of remake fever.

Just as studios like Disney are in the habit of remaking or re-releasing successful properties, Harry Potter and his friends seem to be next on the list. An official trailer from Amazon takes us back to Hogwarts with a full cast of familiar faces.

Audible Teases Harry Potter Remake for 2025

While HBO is reportedly working on a Harry Potter TV series for 2026, Amazon and Audible are wetting our appetites with a new fully-dramatized version of J.K. Rowling’s books, complete with an all new cast. While there are currently two beloved audio versions featuring narration by Jim Dale and the spectacular Stephen Fry, a new immersive audio experience is bound to turn a few heads and enchant a few ears in the process.

The official announcement reads as follows,

“Sonorus! Pottermore Publishing and Audible have today announced a huge feat in audio storytelling coming soon – with all seven Harry Potter books set to be retold with a full-scale ensemble cast, using spellbinding innovations in audio production. Enjoy this teaser video right here, and spot the Easter eggs! Anyone got any Extendable Ears?”

The new production certainly “sounds” like a magical retelling of the Wizarding World, but will it win over the franchise’s extensive fanbace?

Don’t Judge a Book by its Movie

As successful as the franchise from Warner Bros. has become, it can be so easy for some fans to forget that Harry Potter is a book series first and a film series second. It always has been, and Audible’s upcoming production will be much more than a reminder.

While fans might still have to wait about another two years before an official cinematic return to Hogwarts comes into being, that doesn’t mean they have to spend that time waiting at the station. Not everyone is going to want to read all seven books, but an immersive experience like this shouldn’t be missed by any fan of the Boy Who Lived.

Do you think Audible will give us a magical adaptation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!