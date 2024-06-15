Islands of Adventure: ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction to Close This Fall

A new attraction inside the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure is reportedly going to close this fall.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort began its enchanting journey with the grand opening of Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in June 2010. This immersive experience brought J.K. Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter series to life, allowing fans to step into the magical village of Hogsmeade.

Visitors could explore iconic locations such as the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, ride thrilling attractions like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey inside the castle, and enjoy a frothy Butterbeer at the Three Broomsticks. The attention to detail and authenticity captivated visitors, making the Wizarding World a must-see destination and setting a new standard for theme park experiences.

The success of Hogsmeade paved the way for further expansion, and in July 2014, Universal Orlando unveiled the second phase of the Wizarding World with Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.

This expansion transported guests to the bustling streets of London’s wizarding district, complete with shops like Ollivanders, where visitors could experience a wand-choosing ceremony, and Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes, filled with magical novelties.

The highlight of Diagon Alley was Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, a groundbreaking ride that combined 3D technology with live-action elements to create a thrilling adventure through the wizarding bank. The addition of the Hogwarts Express, a train ride connecting Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, further enhanced the experience, allowing Universal Orlando Resort guests to travel between the two lands just as Harry and his friends did in the books and films.

Universal Orlando’s commitment to expanding the Wizarding World doesn’t stop there. Plans are underway for an ambitious new addition: the Ministry of Magic, set to be part of the upcoming Epic Universe when it opens in 2025. This expansion promises to delve deeper into the magical world, offering fans an opportunity to explore one of the most significant locations in the Harry Potter universe.

However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other developments on the horizon for the Wizarding World, particularly at Islands of Adventure. Hogwarts Always was recently introduced, but the show will only be available on “select nights” through August 25. Universal shared the following about the new show:

“Experience the wonder of Hogwarts™ Always, a breathtaking new show that takes you on a magical journey through a school year at Hogwarts™. Enjoy unforgettable music and incredible moments of wizardry, all set against the majestic backdrop of Hogwarts™ castle.”

While this new attraction is set to close in August, it is reportedly making way for something that fans should be excited about. The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle, which typically runs during the fall, has been a staple of trips to Universal Orlando for many fans, especially on nights when they are not visiting Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida.

Having this show in the summer and then transitioning to The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle is a big step for Universal because it means that we’ll see a projector show on the castle for, at the very least, the remainder of the year. Many rumors indicate that Hogwarts Always will then return after the Holiday season to run as the typical show through the remainder of the year. Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed by Universal.

