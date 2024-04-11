‘Harry Potter’ Creator Blasts Franchise’s Original Leads, Effectively Banned From Reboot

If Harry Potter creator JK Rowling is going to do anything nowadays, it’s stir up controversy. The latest point of discussion? The stars of the original films based on her beloved wizarding series (both of whom are now unlikely to ever star in the Harry Potter reboot).

The author has made several enemies online in recent years due to her comments on gender identity. What started with Rowling liking a tweet in 2018 that described trans women as “men in dresses” has evolved into an ongoing cultural battle in which she has compared the transgender community to her own fictional villains, Death Eaters, claimed that trans activism seeks to “erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class,” and entered into social media spats with transgender celebrities who she has deliberately misgendered.

Most recently, Rowling challenged police to arrest her for her beliefs when new hate crime laws covering transphobia were introduced to Scotland. Weeks earlier, she herself was reported to the police for a hate crime by transgender broadcaster India Willoughby, but police later concluded that her comments “did not meet the criminal threshold.”

Now, the latest debacle around Rowling has seen her address the support offered to the transgender community by Harry Potter stars such as Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger).

Radcliffe previously penned an essay for The Trevor Project – a non-profit suicide prevention organization specifically for the LGBTQ+ community – to pledge his support for trans people and apologized “for the pain” Rowling’s comments have caused the Harry Potter fandom.

Meanwhile, Watson shared several posts on X (then known as Twitter) after Rowling shared her own essay deconstructing her thoughts on trans activism. “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” Watson wrote. “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

This week, a fan tagged Rowling in a post on X addressing Radcliffe and Watson’s support for the trans community. “Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them,” wrote user @StAustellAdam.

Rowling later responded, making it very clear that she would not forgive either actor for their comments. “Not safe, I’m afraid,” she wrote. “Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single-sex spaces.”

As was announced last year, Max plans on remaking Harry Potter for the streaming service, adapting one book per series. While obviously Radcliffe, Watson, et al. are now too old to portray characters who are aged between 11 and 17 for the majority of the series, there had been hopes that they may return in other roles – or perhaps portray older versions of their characters in the franchise’s final season.

Some fans have also openly rooted for a cinematic adaptation of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the play that technically serves as the eighth Harry Potter installment and portrays Harry, Ron, Hermione, and co as parents in their 40s.

Considering the fact that Rowling is said to have a significant role in crafting the Harry Potter reboot – for which she is an executive producer – it’s safe to say that the stars who have openly disputed her beliefs won’t be at the top of her list to return for a second stint in the wizarding world.

