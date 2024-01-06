New ‘Harry Potter’ Theatrical Release Demolishes Box Office Records

Harry Potter is one of history’s biggest, most profitable franchises and has just broken yet another record. The ongoing New York theatrical production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the eighth installment in J.K. Rowling‘s Wizarding World saga, has achieved a new Broadway record, surpassing its own record for weekly ticket sales for a non-musical play.

At this point, it seems that Harry Potter‘s only challenge is defeating Harry Potter records. Per Deadline, The Cursed Child grossed $2,718,487.50 for the week ending Sunday, outdoing its previous record of $2,671,191. It also set a new record for the Lyric Theater, where the play is currently being performed.

In recent years, the franchise has seemed to be losing steam, as the Warner Bros. Discovery spinoff Fantastic Beasts series faced diminishing box office returns, public indifference, and scandals surrounding Johnny Depp and Ezra Miller, two of its most prominent stars.

Then there’s the backlash against J.K. Rowling, the controversial creator of the Harry Potter franchise. Rowling’s extremely vocal attacks against the trans community have labeled her a pariah in the fandom, with many longtime fans attempting to remove her presence from the series entirely.

However, it appears that The Cursed Child is a bulletproof part of the franchise that just keeps making money. The play is running concurrently in New York, London’s West End, Tokyo, Germany, and is currently gearing up for a North American tour that will doubtlessly net the franchise uncounted millions more. Considering that Warner Bros. Discovery is currently planning on a massive, seven-year-long Max reboot of the series, we might be facing a big revival of the franchise.

The official synopsis of The Cursed Child describes it as:

“Being Harry Potter has never been easy. And it isn’t much easier now, as we catch up with him nineteen years after the Battle of Hogwarts. These days, Harry is a husband, father of three school-age children, and an overworked employee at the Ministry of Magic. While he struggles with a personal history that refuses to stay in the past, his youngest son Albus must grapple with the weight of the family legacy he never asked for. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.”

Tickets are currently available in both New York and London, and plans for the North American tour are expected to be announced soon.

