Disney World Area Shut Down Indefinitely, Thousands of Families Puzzled

Disney World has quietly shut down an area of Magic Kingdom, leaving thousands of families confused during their visit.

Guests of all ages can live unique experiences when visiting Magic Kingdom, from meeting their favorite Disney characters to riding classic attractions and embarking on new thrilling adventures. And with the Disney Park constantly changing, there are always new surprises around every corner.

Sadly, thousands of families have been unpleasantly stunned by a sudden closure at the Disney theme park.

During a recent visit to Magic Kingdom, Inside the Magic noticed that the restrooms near the Pinocchio Village Haus restaurant in Fantasyland had quietly been shut down and were behind construction walls.

Inside the Magic stayed in the area for about half an hour and noticed over a dozen families walking to the restrooms, unaware of their closure and confused about where to go. Hundreds of families probably continued to have a similar experience throughout the day.

A cast member in a nearby food cart kept informing guests that the location was shut down and redirected them to the Tangled-themed restrooms near “it’s a small world” or the restrooms near the Mad Tea Party attraction and the Cheshire Café.

After closer inspection, Inside the Magic noticed a sign stating, “This restroom is currently being refurbished. Please visit the restroom near ‘”it’s a small world”‘ or Gaston’s Tavern.”

The sign did not state the duration of this refurbishment, meaning that the area will likely remain unavailable indefinitely. Fortunately, there are a couple of nearby alternatives for the convenience of guests visiting Fantasyland.

Sadly, this is not the only area in Magic Kingdom Park that is behind walls. In Adventureland, Pirates of the Caribbean is partially covered with tarps and construction walls, making many wonder if the beloved attraction will soon be modified.

Fantasyland is home to many rides and experiences inspired by classic Disney animation movies, including Alice in Wonderland (1951), Winnie the Pooh, Beauty and the Beast (1991), and The Little Mermaid (1989).

One of these experiences is Enchanted Tales with Belle, an immersive show in which guests can reenact the beloved tale as old as time along with Princess Belle. You can enjoy this experience through Inside the Magic’s lens in the video below, or click here to watch it.

Will this closure affect your visit to Magic Kingdom Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!