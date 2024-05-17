Disney World Sets Price for New Tiana Attraction at $60 in Magic Kingdom

Disney World has updated its prices ahead of a very special celebration event for Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction.

There are always exciting things happening at Walt Disney World, but this summer is shaping up to be one of the most magical in recent memory, with Disney officially announcing the opening date of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Magic Kingdom earlier this week. After years of waiting, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will finally open on June 28, 2024, at Walt Disney World, allowing guests to once again take the iconic 50-foot plunge in Frontierland.

However, certain guests can expect to experience this new ride earlier than others, depending on their status as Walt Disney World patrons. Ahead of the ride’s official opening day, Disney is holding a special event for D23 Gold Members at Magic Kingdom, allowing guests to get an early taste of this new experience.

This event will be held on June 22, 2024, meaning guests who attend will get to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure a week earlier than all other guests.

In addition to riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, guests will be able to enjoy live jazz performances and will also be greeted with a special commemorative pin.

Disney first unveiled Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2020, following decades of controversy regarding Splash Mountain. While the log flume ride had become beloved by many and was considered an “icon” within the Disney theme parks, this status could not erase the problematic history associated with the attraction.

Splash Mountain was based on Song of the South, an animated/live-action hybrid film that was released in 1946. While commended for its incredible visual and musical stylings, the film was often criticized for its portrayal of African Americans. Over time, Song of the South only grew as a stain on The Walt Disney Company’s reputation. However, when work began on Splash Mountain in 1980, Disney decided to base the ride’s music, characters, and story on this film.

Splash Mountain operated for decades, and while the controversy always remained, Song of the South was a product of a long-forgotten era of Disney for most guests.

However, Disney finally pulled the plug, first coming up with the concept of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2018. Fast forward to 2024, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open in just a few short weeks at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Tickets for Disney’s special Tiana’s Bayou Adventure preview event will be available for purchase on May 16 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Due to restricted capacity, there will be a virtual ticket sales queue starting on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10 am PT. Prices for Gold Members are set to $60 plus a $7 processing fee.

Details

This experience does not include access to the D23 The Princess and the Frog 15th Anniversary Screening at Disney Springs – these two experiences are ticketed separately.

Event Includes:

Entry to Magic Kingdom Park (for event hours only).

Light refreshments for all D23 Gold Members in attendance.

Exclusive entry to D23 preview experience of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

One (1) D23-exclusive Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Commemorative Pin

Live jazz performances to enjoy at the attraction space throughout the night.

Check-in opens at the Transportation and Ticket Center (TTC) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with park admission beginning directly after. Gold Members should continue to the Magic Kingdom Park via monorail or ferry. Gold Members and their guests can explore the park up until the event begins at 6:30 pm when they will be able to enter the entrance to the attraction. From there, D23 Gold Members can experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure until 9:30 pm. Please note, parking at the Ticket and Transportation Center is not included in the cost of the event ticket.

All guests will be required to check-in at the Ticket and Transportation Center for the event. There will NOT be registration at the entrance to the Magic Kingdom or inside the Magic Kingdom at the attraction.

All ticket holders for this event agree to comply with the latest health and safety guidelines put forth by the Walt Disney World Resort. Find the latest guidelines at Know Before You Go.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has a height requirement of 40 inches. All attendees of this event must be able to adhere to the height requirement. Any guests who cannot abide will not be allowed to experience this attraction.

D23 Gold Members may purchase up to two (2) tickets (i.e., for themselves and up to one (1) guest). All guests under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to attend this D23 event.

There are an extremely limited number of tickets available. D23 Gold Members will be required to provide their membership number when purchasing tickets. Gold Members who do not bring their membership card, government-issued photo ID, and tickets may not be admitted to the event.

Ticketed Gold Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Gold Members must be present for their guests to gain entry to the event.

