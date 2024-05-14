Large Amount of Guests Excluded From Riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Magic Kingdom

It may be impossible for select guests to experience Disney’s newest and most exciting attraction.

There truly hasn’t been a new attraction as exciting or as anticipated as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This log flume adventure replaces Splash Mountain, taking guests on an all-new experience inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2011).

Along the way, guests will encounter various iconic characters from the film, like Tiana, Louis, and Mama Odie, just to name a few. Fans have been theorizing when exactly this new attraction would open, with Disney staying quiet on the opening day of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Magic Kingdom for months on end.

Earlier this week, Disney officially confirmed that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open on June 28, 2024, in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom, giving guests a little over a month to get ready. However, riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure may be impossible for certain guests, at least on opening day.

According to the Disney Park Pass reservation calendar, Magic Kingdom is sold out completely for Annual Passholders on June 28. Reservations metaphorically flew off the shelf once the opening date was announced, with the entire months of June and July expected to bring in large crowds.

Once Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens, there will be two ways to experience it. The first way will be to see guests utilize a Virtual Queue system, just like with other rides such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON: Lightcycle Run.

Guests who do not wish to use the Virtual Queue system can use Disney Genie+ to make a reservation for the attraction once it opens.

Annual Passholders will also have an opportunity to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure early, with previews happening in the weeks leading up to the ride’s opening day.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was first revealed back in 2020, with the original announcement sending a shockwave throughout the Disney theme park community. Splash Mountain had been heavily criticized for decades, with many fans wondering how much longer it would last at Walt Disney World.

However, similar to other classic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Space Mountain, Splash Mountain had managed to reach legendary status, leading many fans to believe it would never close. The decision to theme Splash Mountain after Disney’s incredibly problematic 1946 film Song of the South put the ride in a very tricky spot.

While visually stunning, the live-action, animated film hybrid quickly became the most controversial Disney release of all time. The company eventually went to great lengths to ensure copies of the film were not publicly accessible. This controversy stems from how problematic Song of the South’s portrayal of African Americans was.

However, in 2020, it was confirmed that Splash Mountain would close forever at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, and a new adventure based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog would take over.

