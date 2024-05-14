Disney’s ‘Frozen’ Comes to an End, Production Suspended Indefinitely

Disney has shuttered one of its most popular experiences.

The Disney theme parks are each filled with some of the world’s most memorable and iconic attractions of all time. From classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion and Peter Pan’s Flight to intense roller coasters such as Space Mountain, Expedition Everest, and Matterhorn Bobsleds, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Part of what makes Disney so great is all of the wonderful live shows offered throughout the theme parks. These range from thrilling stunt shows to Broadway-level musicals.

Unfortunately, one of Disney’s most popular shows has closed, leaving a massive hole in its entertainment lineup.

Frozen: A Musical Invitation is now closed at Disneyland Paris. This closure follows the original announcement earlier this year, informing guests that this show would be shutting down on May 13, 2024. This incredible show combines a plethora of elements for guests to enjoy, including singing, dancing, and incredible performances from Disney cast members.

“Be prepared to unleash the magic that lies within you on an enchanting Frozen journey that takes you to Kristoff’s barn,” Disney says, describing the attraction. “Along the way, you’ll join Sven and Kristoff for a rendition of a classic reindeer tribute. Master Anna’s magical dance moves in time to surprise Elsa in her Ice Palace during a joyful rendition of Let It Go.”

According to the official Disneyland Paris Resort website, Frozen: A Musical Invitation is expected to reopen on July 1, meaning guests will be missing out on this experience for a little over a month and a half.

While Disney has its fair share of iconic film franchises and series, ranging from swashbuckling adventures in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise to animation blockbusters like Inside Out and Moana, few films have managed to change the world quite like Frozen. Originally released in 2013, Frozen quickly became one of Disney’s most successful films of all time, complete with iconic songs, memorable characters, and endless marketing potential.

The first Frozen is one of the world’s highest-grossing movies of all time, bringing in well over $1 billion at the box office. This success led to a sequel in 2019, with Frozen 2 being another smash hit for Disney.

Guests will find all kinds of attractions and experiences based on Disney’s Frozen throughout the theme parks. At Walt Disney World, guests can enjoy a live theater experience based on the original Frozen at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Things get even more exciting internationally with a roller coaster based on Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland.

More recently, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the Frozen brand will continue to live on, revealing work on not one but two sequels has already begun.

