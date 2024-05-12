Former Disney/Pixar Star Accused of Sexually Assaulting Nearly a Dozen Men

For decades, actor Kevin Spacey was an incredibly notable name in Hollywood, starring in several films every year. That successful career imploded in 2017, when Spacey was accused of sexual assault by Broadway star Anthony Rapp. The same day Rapp went public with his accusations, Spacey came out as gay. After that, more men went public and accused Spacey of sexual abuse. Spacey went to trial and was found not guilty on the charges against him.

However, the worst of the accusations are not in Spacey’s past. A fresh new wave of sexual assault allegations has been levied against Spacey in a new documentary, Spacey Unmasked.

Ten new men have accused Spacey of horrific sexual crimes, many of which took place during the time he worked at London’s Old Vic Theatre. Spacey served as Artistic Director at the iconic theater from 2004 through 2015. Per The Hollywood Reporter:

Spacey Unmasked features 10 men, Daniel among them, to tell their stories of alleged abuse at the hands of Spacey. None of them were involved in the London trial that saw the actor acquitted of nine charges in July 2023, and all but one have never spoken out before. The charges stemmed from alleged acts that occurred from 2001 to 2013… The documentary contributors voice concern over the impact it would have on their own careers as Spacey continually pledged to help budding actors and crew members with making it big. “He just rips out his d*** and shoves his tongue in my mouth,” Jesse, a crew member on the 1999 film The Big Kahuna, recalls. “I remember thinking, ‘Okay, so that’s how Hollywood is?’”

Related: Kevin Spacey Hospitalized Over Potential Heart Attack

While most of the charges against Spacey relate to his time at the Old Vic, they span five decades, from his high school days to his work on the hit Netflix show House of Cards. The men claimed that Spacey used his influence and said that he would help the men further their careers, but they had to repay him in sexual favors.

Spacey has denied the allegations against him and blasted Roast Beef Productions, which produced the documentary. He posted a lengthy response on X (formerly Twitter).

Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a “fair opportunity” for me to refute any allegations made against me. I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided “documentary” about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There’s a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4. Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated. Tune in this weekend to see my response on http://X.com/kevinspacey Channel 4 and @RoastBeefTV may find themselves “speechless”, but I no longer will be.

Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that… — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) May 2, 2024

Channel 4, which will be airing the documentary, responded to Spacey’s claims, saying that he was given ample opportunity to respond to the new sexual misconduct allegations.

Spacey Unmasked also shares an interview with Spacey’s brother, Randy, who detailed the terrifying household they grew up in. Randy said that their father held “Nazi meetings” in their home. In addition to that, Randy claims that their father sexually abused him, but said that he did not think that his brother (Kevin) was molested as well. However, he did say that his brother probably suffered from “psychological trauma.”

Related: Kevin Spacey Hit With Another Charge of $31 Million For Inappropriate Behavior

Some of the accusations made against Spacey included shoving his groin into someone’s face and masturbating in front of another aspiring actor. The actor claims that Spacey grabbed his hand and tried to move it to get the actor to join in the disturbing public act.

A former marine also claimed that it was well-known that you did not want to be the last person with Spacey. He further said that Spacey enjoyed chasing straight men, trying to “flip them”.

These are not the only sexual assault allegations that Spacey is currently dealing with. The Bug’s Life (1998) star is set to appear in a United Kingdom court in the next year or so to fight a civil lawsuit filed against him. The assault allegedly occurred in 2008, but Spacey has denied the accusations.

Do you think all these men are lying about Kevin Spacey sexually assaulting them? Let us know in the comments.