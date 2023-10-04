Kevin Spacey Hospitalized Over Potential Heart Attack

Right before an appearance at the Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan, actor Kevin Spacey, 64, was rushed to the hospital over a potential heart attack.

Kevin Spacey is a critically acclaimed actor known for creating the roles of Verbal Kint in The Usual Suspects (1995), John Doe in Se7en (1995), Lester Burnham in American Beauty (1999), Lex Luthor in Superman Returns (2006), and Frank Underwood in House of Cards (2013-2018). He has received numerous awards, including two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, a Golden Globe, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a BAFTA.

The Hollywood star is also known for his work with Disney, having portrayed Hopper in the Pixar film A Bug’s Life (1998) and Harry Kingsley in Iron Will (1994). He also starred in two films for Walt Disney Company subsidiaries, Consenting Adults (1992) and The Red (1994).

Recently, his impressive legacy was tainted when actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual assault. Afterward, Spacey was accused and went to court in the United Kingdom for sexually assaulting multiple men, although he was found innocent of all charges. He was accused again of sexual misconduct by a masseur in late September 2023.

However, the legendary actor’s career continues, including an appearance at the Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan. Unfortunately, right before Spacey was scheduled to appear at the festival, he was rushed to a nearby medical center.

Kevin Spacey Says “His Entire Arm Went Numb”

During a speech at the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival, Kevin Spacey revealed to the audience that he had been rushed to the hospital earlier that day over fear of having a heart attack. “…I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds,” he told the audience. “I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with, and we went immediately to the […] medical center.”

Spacey was swiftly rushed to the hospital, where he was given an MRI scan. While there was a fear he suffered a heart attack, the medical staff gave him the all-clear to go to the festival.

“Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I’m grateful it’s not anything more serious,” Spacey confirmed. He also reflected on the moment, saying, “It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is – for all of us.”

The previous day at the Uzbekistan capital city Tashkent, Spacey had officially declared his comeback, saying that his “best roles were ahead of him.” Time will tell if that’s true or if anyone wants to see the actor perform again.

What’s your favorite Kevin Spacey performance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below.