Disney Rides That Make Guests Say “Never Again”

There are plenty of rides at Walt Disney World that will have you shouting, “Again! Again!” as you pull into the station or rides that you exit and immediately get back in line for.

These are not those rides.

It’s no secret that not every Disney attraction is built for everyone. Especially for those who are sensitive to certain kinds of rides or have motion sickness, some experiences are a no-go. Alternately, some experiences end up being so boring or underwhelming that Guests decide they’re a one-and-done and not worth waiting to ride again. Let’s take a look at some attractions that Disney Guests look at and say “Never again.”

Mission: SPACE (Orange Team)

This is one of the most controversial attractions at Walt Disney World. While most Guests can look at a ride they don’t enjoy and simply say “eh, that’s not for me,” Mission: SPACE detractors will do anything they can to stay away from it. The ride has a reputation for making Guests EXTREMELY motion sick, especially the Orange Team: More Intense version (although the Green Team: Less Intense isn’t significantly better). One Guest on Reddit said: “Mission Space orange is the only ride I have ever gotten sick on. Usually on intense coasters I may get a headache and that’s it, but with, I was so nauseated I just had to go back to hotel and sleep rest of day.” Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Tower of Terror

Disney fans may be surprised to see this attraction on the list, considering it’s one of the most universally beloved. However, for Guests who are afraid of heights or dropping, this ride lives up to its name. Considering the drop is a majority of this ride’s motion, the experience can be nightmarish for some. “Not a fan of vertical sudden drops.” Said another Reddit user. “I’ll hang out in the ride exit lobby near the “front desk”, inside the A/C while I wait for my family/group to come meet me but that’s about it.”

Avatar Flight of Passage

Another perhaps surprising attraction, this ride was heralded as a spectacular theme park experience when it first opened. However, the unique vehicle, 3D effects, and motion simulator elements proved Avatar Flight of Passage to be truly terrifying for Guests with motion sickness. However, some Guests are willing to take the risk for the experience. One user said: “FoP is one of my favorites but it is probably the hardest ride for me. It makes me so sick – even worse than MS: Orange… I use the Scopolamine patches and it helps. No way I’m skipping FoP.”

Tomorrowland Speedway

Taking somewhat of a left turn (literally), many Guests agree that the Tomorrowland Speedway at the Magic Kingdom is a skip unless some serious maintenance is done on it. The ride shows its age in many ways, including the heat on the track, the poor handling of the cars, and the gas fumes from the engines. On the ride, a user said; “I never see a happy person get off that ride. I’m always miserably hot, headache from the fumes, cramp in my leg from the pedal, and annoyed by the steering issue when I am done.”

It’s Tough to Be a Bug!

We’ve covered this unexpectedly terrifying 3D show in the past, and its reputation proceeds it. This Animal Kingdom attraction isn’t complete without a chorus of crying, screaming children who are petrified of the giant bugs. A lot of adult Guests skip this one too, for their own sakes. “I’ve got enough natural anxiety, thanks,” said one Reddit user.