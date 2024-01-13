‘Harry Potter’ Attraction to Extend Queue as Wait Times Continue to Soar

A popular Universal Harry Potter attraction has extended its queue as wait times soar. The expansion could relieve wait time for this trendy ride at Islands of Adventure.

‘Harry Potter’ Attraction at Islands of Adventure to Expand Outdoor Queue Area

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is a popular attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park. The ride is based on the Harry Potter series, particularly the character Rubeus Hagrid, the Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is a roller coaster ride that provides a unique experience with a combination of a motorbike and a sidecar. Riders can choose between riding on Hagrid’s motorbike or sitting in the sidecar, each offering a distinct perspective of the adventure.

The ride has remained popular since it opened on June 13, 2019. According to information from Thrill Data, the $300-million attraction typically averages 200 minutes per day in any given month. Industry insider and reporter Alicia Stella recently tweeted photos showing the progress on Hagrid’s outdoor queue under construction for expansion.

As mentioned in yesterday’s story, here’s a look at the Hagrid’s exterior queue being expanded at Islands of Adventure, with more space for switchbacks being added. https://t.co/OHphlxntgt pic.twitter.com/nrB5UmrlbQ — Alicia Stella Nova Resort (@AliciaStella) January 12, 2024

Alicia Stella is a journalist for Orlando Park Stop and is also seen on the Theme Park Stop YouTube channel discussing Disney and Universal Parks news and more. Stella visited the Universal Orlando Theme Park yesterday and provided the above images showing the new switchback expansion coming soon.

A switchback queue is a serpentine line that reduces anxiety by allowing people to relax while they wait. Switchbacks are the most common form of queue and can be found in every park worldwide.

Disney introduced the switchback line concept after the 1964 season at their fairs. Switchbacks are compact lines that move from single and outstretched lines. When entering a switchback line, guests follow a zig-zag pattern until they reach the attraction’s entrance.

The switchback queue expansion should relieve folks looking for comfort when standing in line for Hagrid’s, especially during the summer when the humidity and heat index are uncomfortable and hot.

There is no news yet on when the expansion will be completed, but Universal usually works pretty quickly to provide new experiences for its guests worldwide.

What are your thoughts on a new expansion queue coming to the Hagrid’s Harry Potter attraction inside Hogsmeade at Universal Orlando Resort?