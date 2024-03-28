Universal Discloses Groundbreaking Attractions, Next-Level Technology to Ignite Wonder

Universal Orlando Resort made a huge announcement this morning, giving fans an exclusive new look into Epic Universe and an entirely new land, Isle of Berk, coming to the park built after the successful and highly beloved How To Train Your Dragon franchise.

Universal Announces Epic Universe, Entire New Lands – Isle of Berk Finally Revealed

It’s no surprise at this point that Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up to launch its latest and newest theme park in 2025.

Set to debut in the summer of 2025, Universal Epic Universe stands as a sprawling 750-acre theme park nestled in Orlando, Florida. Representing the fourth installment in the Universal Orlando lineup, this monumental venture promises many delights, boasting over 50 attractions, entertainment showcases, culinary havens, and retail adventures.

Setting itself apart, Universal Epic Universe pioneered a hub-and-spoke layout, with four distinct themed lands emanating from a central celestial nucleus. These themed domains include SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk.

Celestial Park Unveiled

Among the attractions that promise to elevate the visitor experience are:

Starfall Racers: A riveting dual-launch racing coaster propelling adventurers to speeds of up to 62 mph Constellation Carousel: A refined rendition of the beloved carnival classic, inviting guests to whirl aboard constellations that glide forward and backward and execute exhilarating 360-degree rotations.

Universal unveiled Celestial Park earlier this year, giving eager fans and guests the chance to walk through the new main gate area for Epic Universe in a virtual 3D way on YouTube:

Since the vast announcement and information were released from Universal, we only got an in-depth look at one of the new areas shown above. But recently, as this morning, the theme park giant disclosed some fantastic and ground-breaking new attractions, experiences, and more for the Isle of Berk, Epic Universe’s second land, shown to the world.

Dragons Are Coming to Epic Universe

Today, Universal Orlando Resort has revealed the initial insights into a thrilling new realm brimming with Viking escapades in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk – a focal point among the five captivating realms awaiting visitors at the upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park set to debut in 2025.

Universal promises guests an immersive journey into the world of dragons, enabling them to delve into a fantastical universe inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s critically acclaimed and Academy Award-nominated trilogy, How to Train Your Dragon. This vibrant world will feature exhilarating attractions, delightful character encounters, diverse dining options, enticing shopping experiences, and even the chance to soar through the skies atop flying dragons.

Crafted through a collaborative effort between Universal Creative, DreamWorks Animation, and Universal Pictures, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk brings to life the rugged and rocky landscape where lively Vikings and mischievous dragons coexist in uproarious camaraderie. According to the company, guests embarking on their adventure to Berk will be greeted by “one of the most breathtaking environments ever crafted by Universal,” characterized by grandiose architecture adorned with intricate hand-carved embellishments, verdant landscapes, and towering peaks of undulating hills enveloping lively dragon abodes and local establishments.

As guests step foot onto Berk, they’ll be greeted by a breathtaking panorama reminiscent of the iconic vistas from the beloved films – a sprawling lagoon adorned with two majestic 40-foot-tall Viking statues standing proudly against the backdrop of a bustling village perched above the tumultuous seas. Embarking on their journey, visitors will uncover an array of attractions, live entertainment, and immersive encounters with characters and dragons alike, catering to every family member.

Among the highlights awaiting exploration:

Hiccup’s Wing Gliders: Embark on a thrilling family coaster adventure aboard Hiccup’s latest invention – a winged flying machine. Guests will join Hiccup and Toothless as they soar through the skies of Berk at speeds of up to 45 mph, offering a dragon’s eye view of the island and its surrounding lagoon.

The Untrainable Dragon: Prepare for an unforgettable live spectacular as beloved characters Hiccup, Toothless, Gobber, and Astrid embark on a thrilling quest to solve the mystery of The Untrainable Dragon. This heartwarming tale comes to life with captivating musical performances, breathtaking sets, and life-sized dragons soaring overhead.

Fyre Drill: Join mischievous Viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut for a wet-and-wild boat battle, where teams of Vikings compete to outscore and out-soak each other. Guests will board colorful dragon-headed boats armed with water cannons, aiming to extinguish flame-like targets and master the crucial skill of fire prevention in a world filled with dragons.

Dragon Racer’s Rally: Berk’s aspiring dragon racers can hone their skills on Viking-made dragon-riding trainers, reaching heights of up to 67 feet in the air. Guests can control the intensity of their experience as they perform aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls, striving to earn the accolades of a true champion dragon racer.

Viking Training Camp: Little Vikings will embark on an epic journey of discovery as they navigate through the sprawling interactive adventure play camp, where they’ll climb, slide, and explore their way through a Viking agility course, Toothless-themed teeter-totter, and baby Gronckle dragon climbers, among other exciting attractions.

Meet Hiccup and Toothless: Head to the Haddock Paddock for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the legendary Dragon Rider, Hiccup, and strike a pose with his faithful Night Fury companion, Toothless. Throughout the day, guests may also encounter other beloved Vikings and dragons while exploring the vibrant village of Berk.

Dining and Shopping like Vikings: Imagine the authentic Viking experience by dining at various themed eateries and exploring unique retail locations.

Mead Hall: The heart of Berk, where guests can indulge in a hearty feast featuring a delectable menu of meats, fish, sandwiches, and an assortment of meads and ciders.

Spit Fyre Grill: Overlooking the thrilling action of the Fyre Drill water attraction, this quick-service dining spot offers flame-seared meals prepared by a helpful (albeit unseen) dragon fry cook.

Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel: Grab quick bites at this festive racing-themed food stand located within the Viking Camp,

After a day of dragon training and adventure, guests can commemorate their experiences with a wide selection of merchandise at themed shops like Viking Traders, How to Treat Your Dragon, Hiccup’s Workshop, and Toothless’ Treasures.

But Wait, There’s More How to Train Your Dragon Coming

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon is set to hit theaters on June 13, 2025. Drawing inspiration from the original book that sparked the beloved 2010 animated film, this cinematic adventure will again follow Hiccup’s thrilling journey and his loyal dragon companion, Toothless.

Fans will be delighted to know that Dean DeBlois, the mastermind behind the original trilogy, will be returning to spearhead the project as writer, director, and executive producer, promising to bring his unparalleled vision to life on the big screen once more.

Isle of Berk to Bring New Adventures in an All-New Way

Universal enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the grand reveal of the newest addition, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, slated to open its gates at Universal Epic Universe theme park in 2025. This immersive expansion is primed to spark boundless excitement as visitors delve into the enchanting realm of DreamWorks Animation’s celebrated trilogy.

Boasting many exhilarating attractions, enthralling entertainment, delectable dining, and captivating shopping experiences, this land caters to fans of all ages. Guests will be invited to embark on adrenaline-pumping escapades alongside beloved characters like Hiccup and Toothless, whether they’re soaring through Berk’s skies on Hiccup’s Wing Gliders coaster or engaging in spirited battles aboard the Fyre Drill boat attraction. The live spectacle, “The Untrainable Dragon,” promises to deepen the immersion with spellbinding performances and life-sized dragons taking flight overhead.

Moreover, meticulously themed eateries and retail outlets will transport visitors to the heart of Viking culture, allowing them to dine and shop authentically. With its fusion of thrills, entertainment, and immersive narrative, the “How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk” land is poised to deliver unmatched excitement to Universal enthusiasts, offering an unforgettable odyssey into the fantastical universe of dragons and Vikings.

