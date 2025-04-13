Universal Confirms HUGE Express Pass News For Epic Universe!

We are just about one month away from the opening of what may be Universal’s most anticipated theme park to date, Epic Universe. The new theme park will have lands dedicated to beloved franchises like How to Train Your Dragon and Harry Potter, as well as a SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, celestial Park, and Dark Universe. The animatronics are so lifelike, the rides are incredible, and the worlds are unlike any other Universal has created.

Epic Universe is set to stun visitors and everyone can’t wait for it to open, nearly six years after it was first announced.

Tickets for Epic Universe are now on sale, but it is important to note that Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will have to buy a ticket, just like everyone else. Entry to Epic Universe is not currently being offered as an Annual Pass add-on, and Universal has said that it will not be for some time, since the park will be so busy in the opening months.

However, there are some perks that Annual Passholders will be able to enjoy if they do purchase a ticket to Epic Universe. Of course, there are the food and merchandise discounts, which come in very handy. But Universal has finally confirmed some big Express Pass news!

According to Universal, guests who purchase a ticket to Epic Universe WILL be able to use their Universal Express after 4 p.m. perk while visiting!

Guests visiting Epic Universe who do not have a Premier Pass will still be able to purchase Universal Express, but it is important to note that not all attractions will be available.

Per Universal, there every attraction at Epic Universe will have an Express Line, with three exceptions:

Mine-Cart Madness

Dragon Racers Rally

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

Mine-Cart Madness is the exciting new Donkey Kong roller coaster located in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, while Dragon Racers Rally is an attraction located in the How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk area.

It is possible that the attractions will eventually become a part of the Universal Express program, but it might not be for several years. Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure opened at Islands of Adventure in 2019 and still does not have an Express Pass option, although the rumor is that will change this year.

Universal Express Passes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and available attractions are subject to change.

Epic Universe officially opens on May 22, 2025. Single-day tickets, as well as multi-park/multi-day tickets are now available for purchase.

How excited are you about the opening of Epic Universe? Will you be visiting right away, or will you wait a while and hope the crowds die down? Which attraction are you most looking forward to riding? Let us know in the comments!