Disney World’s in Trouble: The Early Reviews of Epic Universe Should Have Disney Very Worried

In 2019, the world had no idea what COVID-19 was or that Taylor Swift and the tight end for the Chiefs would end up being a thing. It seems like ages ago, but that was when the Universal Orlando Resort announced it would open its third theme park, Epic Universe.

Since then, theme park fans have excitedly tracked its progress from a mound of dirt to the incredibly detailed themed lands. Now, with mere months to go before Epic Universe opens to the public, media and team member previews have started, and we are getting the first real reviews of this new park.

While the media and team members are not allowed to provide too many specific details about the park, the reviews, including anonymous ones from team members, have been overwhelmingly great. Even content creators focusing on Walt Disney World have had great reviews of Epic Universe, and that’s a problem for Disney.

I can confirm that Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment is not only the best attraction at Universal Epic Universe but also one of the best attractions ever created, and no, I’m not exaggerating. Universal Creative delivered an experience unlike any other, telling an… pic.twitter.com/lkWraXKQJr — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) March 1, 2025

Drew Smith, AKA Drew the Disney Dude, as his name suggests, mainly covers The Walt Disney Company, said that “Universal Creative delivered an experience unlike any other.” He went on to write on X:

I can confirm that Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment is not only the best attraction at Universal Epic Universe but also one of the best attractions ever created, and no, I’m not exaggerating. When you board the ride and head deep into Frankenstein Manor’s catacombs, you enter large-scale physical scenes that are some of the most impressive ever created by Universal Creative. Digital media in the attraction enhances the scenes and the story, seamlessly blending with the physical sets and their environments.

One anonymous team member told @wallin_ballin on X that:

Epic Universe is better than you would ever expect. Dark Universe blows my mind every time I walk through it and celestial park is one of the most beautiful lands/worlds in a theme park.

UNIVERSAL TEAM MEMBER REVIEW: “Epic Universe is better than you would ever expect. Dark universe blows my mind every time I walk through it and celestial park is one of the most beautiful lands/worlds in a theme park.” 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/VFjFTeDzNj — Wallin Ballin (@wallin_ballin) March 2, 2025

One team member even said that the bathrooms were so impressive that they said, “Wow” when walking in. And that’s just for the bathrooms.

Bad News For Disney World

Disney executives had been saying for months that the opening of Epic Universe would benefit Universal Orlando and the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney executives understood that guests would spend time at both resorts, and for now, they were okay with that.

However, if these reviews are half as good when it opens to the public, it doesn’t feel like guests will be leaving the Universal Orlando Resort.

With media and team members calling Epic Universe “game-changing” and “greatest theme park ever,” it’s hard to see anyone wanting to leave to go to Disney World, especially now.

For the next few years, Disney World will be a construction zone as Disney rushes to keep up with Universal. Disney did not have the foresight to start these projects earlier to at least show progress before Epic Universe opened, and now, all they have to offer guests is a dirt patch and construction equipment.

From the early previews, Universal appears to have built the theme park of tomorrow, and perhaps Disney World is too stuck in the past.

Based on the early reviews, do you think Universal will become the new king of Central Florida theme parks?